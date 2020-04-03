“The three sisters”: nailed to the ground
Photo: Yves Renaud
Since leaving the national School in 1980, René Richard Cyr has touched everything, from the creation to the directory, circus musical comedy, in popular song in the opera, the tale with the humor, and even magic. But the director has waited for sixty to rub a piece of Chekhov. Far from making things by half, the man sign for the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde in the French text, the dramaturgy and the staging of Three sisters.
With a distribution of the top flight and a team of designers unparalleled, the show offers a collection of impeccable and implacable to the clan Prozorov, beings whose heated exchanges are also poignant than ridiculous, as terrible as uproarious. The curtain opens on a portrait of the family, eleven people in quest of happiness locked in a large case created by François Vincent, and informed by Étienne Boucher, a beautiful feature of wood texture that interpreters never leave during the 100-minute performance.
At the centre, there are Olga, Masha and Irina, the three sisters who dream of returning to Moscow. In withdrawal, it is their brother, Andrey, and that was to become his wife, Natasha. And then there are Soliony and Tousenbach, who compete for the hand of Irina. And the old Doctor, who has a serious penchant for the bottle. Without forgetting Koulyguine, the husband of Masha and Vershinin, the commander of which she is on the verge of falling madly in love. To ensure on all this beautiful world, there’s Anfissa, the home, a bit tough of the sheet.
If there is not a single weak link in the cast, it is absolutely necessary to emphasize the supplement of soul of the performance from Evelyne Brochu, overwhelming Macha crushed by fate, Éric Bruneau, whose Vershinin is as compelling physically as intellectually, and finally Benedict McGinnis, who gives so many shades to his Tousenbach as if it were Hamlet or Caligula.
The production shines, to tell the truth from everywhere : the relevance of the choice of stories and language to the delicacy of the staging, the magnificence of the costumes to the fineness of the direction of actors. Staying away from clichés of Russia of the end of the Nineteenth century without, however, engaging in the contemporary reading, the show combines all naturally the text in the present. Impossible not to recognize in these men and women, beings who continue to aspire to get better, to hope for a better day, even after they realized that they were hampered from all sides, restrained from all sides, cruelly nailed to the ground.
The three sisters
Text : Anton Chekhov. French text, dramaturgy and director : René Richard Cyr. The Théâtre du Nouveau Monde until march 31.