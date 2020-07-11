The TIFF offers rentals digital
Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox is available to all members of the TIFF and to residents of Canada.
July 10, 2020 18h04
TORONTO – organizers of The Festival international du film de Toronto (TIFF) launched their own platform of online movie rentals.
The Digital service, TIFF Bell Lightbox is launched after the announcement, last month, that the TIFF will have a digital platform in September.
The organisers state that the festival, to be held from 10 to 19 September, will combine experiences on-site and online, in compliance with the rules of public health and safety.
Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox will offer films, lectures, and interviews until the 14th of August, when the platform will begin to prepare for the festival.
As of mid-October, presentations of films and events will resume for the entire year on the Digital TIFF Bell Lightbox.
The first titles offered on the platform are the First Cow, of the director american Kelly Reichardt, and Guest of Honour, canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan.
New films will be added each week on the platform, in addition to conferences and interviews.
The cost of rentals going for $ 4.99 $ 12.99, plus tax. The members of the TIFF will have access to some titles of $0.99.