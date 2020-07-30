The TIFF will take place in spite of the pandemic, but by reinventing itself
We discover at the TIFF <em>One Night in Miami</em>, the feature debut of actress Regina King (<em>If Beale Street could talk</em>).
Share
July 30, 2020 15h48
Share
The TIFF will take place in spite of the pandemic, but by reinventing itself
Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The first feature film of the actress, african-american, Regina King and two movies of the director, métis/algonquin Michelle Latimer will be presented at the 45th international film Festival of Toronto (TIFF), from 10 to 19 September.
The organizers unveiled on Thursday the 50 films of the event which will of course be adapted to the pandemic, with projections of online for Canadians and presentations in drive-in theaters. Screenings in cinemas are not excluded for the moment, since Toronto between Friday, in the third phase of the déconfinement of the province, but the details will be announced later.
We discover at TIFF the film One Night in Miami, actress Regina King (If Beale Street could talk), that the writer Kemp Powers has adapted from his play. It tells of a pivotal meeting, in 1964, between the boxer Cassius Clay (now muhammad Ali), the a civil-rights activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football player Jim Brown.
It will also be seen at TIFF in the more recent films of François Ozon, 85; Thomas Vinterberg, Hasnother Round, and Gianfranco Rosi (Fuocoammare, beyond Lampedusa), Notturno, as well as the first realization of the actor Viggo Mortensen, Falling.
In the documentary, 76 Days, a trio of filmmakers trace the course of the pandemic, the COVID-19. And Michelle Latimer, of Toronto, will present his film Inconvenient Indian as well as a series which will soon be broadcast on CBC, Trickster.
The artistic director of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, stated that this programming offers the word to the many voices that tell stories that “seem particularly urgent in this era of pandemic, and protests for the rights of Black people.
We include the MLK / FBI, Sam Pollard, on the monitoring by the american federal police of Martin Luther King Jr. The canadian drama Beans, filmmaker mohawke Tracey Deer, tells the story of a young Mohawke 12 years of age who has reached the age of majority during the Oka crisis. In 2005, the director had won the best documentary award at the Rendez-vous du cinéma québécois for his film, One More River.
In the opening, the TIFF will offer the film version by Spike Lee in the show of David Byrne in Broadway, American Utopia, described as a response optimistic the protests Black Lives Matter.
“In preparing the schedule this year, there were so many strong films made by women from different regions of the world, by filmmakers, black filmmakers, indigenous filmmakers of color, said the artistic director. The public is demanding a wider range of representation on the screen.”
The series of Mira Nair for the BBC, A Suitable Boy, which takes place in the north of India, will close the festival. We also expect the documentary from Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer for Apple TV Plus, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, on the meteorites which have fallen on Earth.
The TIFF has had to lay off in June 31 full-time employees and reduce wages because of the financial consequences of the pandemic. “But we knew that if we could find 50 strong films which we really fell in love, we may bring to our public the strongest possible,” said Mr. Bailey.