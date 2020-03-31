The Tokyo district court extends the deadline for implementation of the rehabilitation plan for the Mt. Gox
The Trustee an inactive Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox has obtained an extension of time to file recovery plans.
According to the official report published on the website of the company on March 30, the curator for the rehabilitation of Mt. Gox, Nobuaki Kobayashi (Nobuaki Kobayashi), has filed a petition in the Tokyo district court on prolongation of term of submission of the rehabilitation plan. On March 27, the court issued an order on the extension of the deadline until July 1, 2020.
In April 2019 Kobayashi was given a similar reprieve.
The deadline was extended due to “issues requiring careful study”
After submission of the rehabilitation plan for the former customers of Mt. Gox, the owners of cryptocurrencies and Fiat vehicles will probably be able to get some of their money back. However, the wording of the ad is very unclear. The reason for the delays indicates “questions that require careful study regarding the rehabilitation plan”.
Drop cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox
Breaking the exchange in 2011 and the subsequent collapse in early 2014 have affected nearly 24,000 owners of cryptocurrencies. These events led to the loss of 850,000 BTC, at that time, approximately $460 million and $5.5 billion at the time of writing this message.
Japanese courts have approved the request of the exchange for the beginning of the civil rehabilitation in June 2018. Koyabashi finally published a draft rehabilitation plan 24 March 2020.
Under the proposed project, former customers of Mt. Gox, which was kept on the platform BTC Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Fiat currency and other cryptocurrencies, will be eligible for a refund. First, funds will be allocated for the rehabilitation procedure, after which the lenders can recover the lost funds.
Other factors influencing the court’s decision?
The decision of the Tokyo court made public the day before the mayor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike (Koike Yuriko), March 28-29, made a “soft block” of the city. Despite the fact that in Tokyo or all of Japan may adopt more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, nothing about it was reported.