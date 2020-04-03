The Tokyo olympic Games are deferred
Photo: Charly Triballeau Agence France-Presse
The Tokyo olympic Games are deferred in 2021.
Initially scheduled in July-August 2020, the Tokyo olympic Games were officially postponed on Tuesday to 2021, ” the later in the summer “, a first in peace time for the Games of the modern era.
Previously, only the two global conflicts of the 20th century had led to the postponement technique, and then the cancellation of Games, the first edition of the “modern” dates back to 1896.
“In the current circumstances and on the basis of the information provided (Tuesday) by the world health Organization (WHO), the IOC president and the prime minister of Japan, have concluded that the Tokyo olympic Games need to be reprogrammed after 2020, and no later than the summer of 2021, in order to safeguard the health of athletes and to all those who are involved in the olympics as well as the international community,” said the IOC in a press release.
Shortly before, in Tokyo, following a telephone conference with the IOC president, Thomas Bach, the prime minister of japan, Shinzo Abe, announced that he had “proposed to postpone [the games] about a year” and that the IOC president had ” agreed 100 % “.
These olympic Games, which will be always JO-2020, will be “the witness of the defeat of the virus,” against humanity, has launched Shinzo Abe.
In the meantime, the relay of the olympic flame, which was expected to begin Thursday, has also been postponed.
“To protect lives “
This is a huge blow to the city of Tokyo and Japan, who are preparing meticulously for years to host the biggest sporting event of the planet from 24 July to 9 August, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. A curse of the olympic rings appears to be hitting the japanese capital, which had already had to give up 80 years ago to host the edition of 1940.
The consequences will be severe also for the japanese economy this year, but also for the different sports federations. But the financial impact has not been evoked and is not the priority, ” assured Thomas Bach. “This is about protecting lives,” he said.
Before to solve, the japanese authorities and the IOC had long been reluctant to consider formally change the timing of the games.
The IOC had said on Sunday that he was given four weeks to make a decision, but the pressure of athletes, and then of national and international sports federations, became day by day more and more strong, with the spread inexorable coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019 and who now lives massively elsewhere in the world, especially in Europe.
This unprecedented decision, which will cause a great upheaval in the sporting calendar around the world, has been well received by most of the players of the sport, some of whom had strongly criticized the foot-dragging of the IOC.
Some respite for the athletes
The very powerful international athletics federation, the sport number one in the official journal, has “welcomed” Tuesday, this decision, which allows it to ” give some relief and clarity in this new situation and uncertain.”
Its chairman, Sebastian Coe, who had taken a clear position, arguing that hosting the Games this summer was ” neither feasible nor desirable “, had already said Monday that he was prepared to postpone for one year the World planned in Eugene (Oregon) in the summer of 2021.
The national olympic committee of the German welcomed a decision ” fair and of huge importance “. The British have acknowledged that the IOC ” had no other option in the current conditions to take this decision “, while the French committee felt that the report was ” probably the best of the options “.
This announcement comes at a time when most sports competitions are off on all of the continents, where over a billion people must stay at home, with the containment measures are often draconian.
Beyond health issues, the current pandemic of sars coronavirus poses enormous difficulties for athletes who can not train in view of the olympics, or even, in a number of disciplines, attempt to qualify, due to lack of competition.
A report of an event as gigantic, however, is a ” very complex operation “, warned Saturday the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, in an interview with the media, regional German SWR. “See the olympic Games is not such as to shift a football match the following Saturday. “This is the challenge that the IOC and the organising Committee will need to be addressed.
Change the dates ?
Moreover, the president of the international Federation for equestrian (FEI), Ingmar de Vos, has hailed Tuesday the postponement of the olympic Games in Tokyo, and sees it as an opportunity to set new dates in a period less hot than July/August. “We were ready, well prepared, we had done all the scientific research to understand the impact of heat and humidity on our horses. But why not, for the IOC [international olympic Committee], review it and choose which dates are best from a climate point of view ? Perhaps this is an opportunity”, he said.
The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August, a period of particularly hot and humid, which created a lot of problems for the athletes during test events organised in August 2019.
It should be noted that after the Euro football and olympics, the Tour de France remains the last of the events the giants of the sport to stand. But the pandemic of coronavirus raises questions in less than 100 days of the grand départ of the edition 2020, scheduled on the 27th of June in Nice.
“If there is no Tour de France, the model of cycling could collapse “, writes the Belgian Patrick Lefevere, the team boss Deceuninck, by calling it a “total disaster” the hypothesis of a cancellation. “The anchor point of the season, this is the Tour “, confirmed to the AFP Marc Madiot, at the head of the French team Groupama-FDJ and president of the national League of cycling.