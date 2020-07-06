The top of the Eiffel tower, chef Anton does not want to hear about world after
The chef Frederic Anton poses in his restaurant in the Eiffel tower, the Jules Verne.
Share
July 5, 2020 19: 30
Share
The top of the Eiffel tower, chef Anton does not want to hear about world after
Olga Nedbaeva
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — from the top of The 125 meters of its restaurant situated on the Eiffel tower, reopened after a three-month “vacation” due to the COVID, the French chef, Frédéric Anton “does not want to hear” changes in the culinary world afterwards.
Michelin-starred chef, also holds the prestigious title of “meilleur ouvrier de France”, returned to the furnaces of the Jules-Verne, the legendary restaurant with panoramic views of Paris, which was reopened on Tuesday, and enjoyed for the moment mainly French clients, pending the return of foreign tourists.
The tart with zucchini and almonds, and the artichoke-crudites are entered in the new card, still sophisticated, with also a plate of crab to caviar and other prawns in ravioli with a creamy smoke.
In the private elevator, a wall of plexiglas separating customers from each other. They do fall off their mask once in the table. The masters of hotel in the black masks the warm welcome in the refined showcase of the rooms, where the twelve tables have been removed to respect the distance.
Buy French expensive
In a plate, “nothing’s going to change!”, pounds Frédéric Anton, fairly confident after the re-opening of this facility, including the tasting menus range from 190 to 230 euros, without wine.
Hit by the health crisis, many of his colleagues take a whole other speech, try to adapt by simplifying their cards, putting in place sales to take to sweet price, relying on their gardens or local producers.
“It did not take away, we thought for two minutes, this was not necessary,” slice Frédéric Anton.
For the restaurant, “if one must buy such and such product – prawns or lamb from the Pyrenees – we will buy it. If you must turn it over to such and such a way, we’ll do it. If you have to have so many people to work and do the quality, we will never on this,” says Frédéric Anton.
“The whole world loves to eat, is coming to France to eat. On the first day [of the déconfinement], the terraces were shielded everywhere, no one has asked the question. It is the country of food, France ”
—
Chef Frédéric Anton
“I can’t question my way of being in a gourmet restaurant”.
As to the seasonality and the support to small producers, “it is done since the dawn of time”, stated he. Even if “you have seen well, with a “buy French” while the world realized that it cost two-three times more expensive”.
Garbage bags and Games of Thrones
Frédéric Anton has taken control of the Jules-Verne, this place is a “crazy and outside the norm” a year ago at the end of a media war with his predecessor, the star chef Alain Ducasse, and he has saves in four months its first star in the Michelin guide.
The Pre Catelan, his other restaurant in the Bois de Boulogne, three-star, will not reopen before September, like many other great parisian establishments which depend also on a lot of the foreign customers of the palaces.
The containment ? “It is something that is lived well,” he says, despite the brutal closure and extended its restaurants.
“I asked myself, I’m rested, it has done me well… I cook with what I found, my kitchen, I was never as much seen,” he says.
It was “absolutely not” question for him to create new recipes or do cooking courses on the social networks, as a number of other heads.
“I did like everyone else: I’ve put in me, I had to throw out 25 garbage bags of 130 liters of things that did absolutely nothing. I made the whole Games of Thrones“, hours of television per day.
The world after? “There’s nothing that’s going to change. The whole world loves to eat, is coming to France to eat. On the first day [of the déconfinement], the terraces were shielded everywhere, no one has asked the question. It is the country of food, France”.