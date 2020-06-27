The Toronto police investigation on various racist incidents
June 27, 2020 18: 26
Salmaan Farooqui
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Two construction companies say they have contacted the police and representatives of the local government after the discovery of nooses on construction sites in Toronto.
The latest incident occurred Friday in the neighborhood of Regent Park in Toronto. The company The Daniels Corporation said to have launched its own investigation into what she called an incident of anti-Black.
“We are disgusted and horrified by this heinous act, that we treat as a hate crime, said Mitchell Cohen, president of the company, in a press release. This act deplorable against the black community is unacceptable and we reiterate that there is no tolerance of racism, prejudice, and hatred on our construction sites and within our organization.”
The construction company EllisDon has informed that a noose had been discovered Thursday on one of its projects.
EllisDon says that the work was immediately stopped when the rope has been pinpointed and that the team leaders have spoken with the workers
“It is a shameful act on the part of a person weak and cowardly, said CEO Geoff Smith in a press release. We will do everything possible to identify, prosecute and deport anyone involved in our industry.”
EllisDon was also reported to have found a noose on a building site in a Toronto hospital, June 10. The company has claimed to have contacted the police and conduct its own internal investigation.
The Toronto police service recognizes that its unit hate-crime investigation into the incident.
The Toronto transit Commission (TTC) has also contacted the police after being put out of service a train of the underground vandalized. Someone had scrawled a word offensive to Blacks – misspelled – on the walls of the train.
The TTC does not have cameras in their cars, but an eyewitness has been put in relationship with the police conducting an investigation.