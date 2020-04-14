The Tour de France is cancelled
Photo: Jeff Pachoud Agence France-Presse
It is not known for now if the biggest cycling event will be removed from the racing calendar.
After weeks in the hope that the Tour de France is progressing as planned despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the bicycle race, the most famous of the world has finally been added to the list of sporting events cancelled.
It could still be presented this year, but it is clear that the three-week race will not begin on June 27, in Nice on the Côte d’azur as expected.
Other details will follow.