The Tour de France will take place from 29 August to 20 September
Photo: Marco Bertorello Archives Agence France-Presse
The initial schedule, which provided for a Grand departure at the end of June has been shaken by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Starting on the 29th of August from Nice and arrived on 20 September in Paris: the new dates of the Tour de France were formalized Wednesday by the international cycling Union (UCI).
Never the Tour de France is party, too, later in the summer since its creation in 1903.
The period of suspension of international competitions shall be extended by one month until the 1st of July, also announced the UCI at the end of the meeting with the stakeholders of cycling teams, riders and organisers.
The postponement of the Tour de France has as a consequence a displacement of the Vuelta at the end of the season.
On the other hand, the elite race of the World, scheduled on the 27th of September in Aigle to Martigny (Switzerland) on a rugged route, should benefit from the impact of the Tower will be completed seven days earlier.
“The world championships are held at fixed dates, the evening of September 20 to 27, and the competition schedule remains unchanged,” added the UCI.
The new dates of other big races to be deferred, including the Giro and the “monuments” (great classic), have not yet been specified by the UCI, which has set the publication of the new calendar “no later than may 15,” and has issued the first indications.
“The Giro will take place after the Global on-road and will be followed by the Vuelta,” said the international federation not to mention if the two events could overlap.
The national championships will be held the weekend of 22 and 23 August.
In France, where the pandemic has caused the death of over 15 000 people since the beginning of march, no race is scheduled before mid-July, following the announcements of the president of the Republic prohibiting public gatherings until this time.