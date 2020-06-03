The tower of Sail and Sportium be in turmoil
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The pandemic of COVID-19 continues to shake up the retail trade sector, at the time it is the turn of the banners Sail and Sportium to move to the shelter of their creditors.
Established in Laval Sail Plein Air has announced on Tuesday to have turned to the bankruptcy and insolvency act after seeing their stores being closed for more than two months, which added an “extra pressure” on its finances.
“It was the coup de grace after a fall of hard, explained its president and chief executive officer, Norman Décarie. The shortfall was more than 40 million. “All in all, the network of the retailer generates annual sales of just over 300 million. The company behind the debt-claims of more than $ 100 million.
Founded more than 40 years, the quebec-based company has about 1,800 employees at its head office located in Laval as well as in its 14 stores Sail — eight in Quebec, and six in Ontario. The retailer is also the owner of the brand Sportium, specializing in clothing and articles of sports, which operates four branches in Longueuil, Laval, Quebec, and Kirkland.
In spite of the restructuring, the activities continue normally within the company, whose shops remain open. The transactional websites are also accessible. Consumers have started back into the store and with travel restrictions still in force, some activities such as fishing, camping and hiking in the forest are likely to play in favour of the retailer. “We have [recovered] roughly 70 % of sales as compared to [the same period] last year,” said Mr. Décarie.