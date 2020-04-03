The trade unions believe that the current crisis is not conducive to negotiations
The president of the CSN, Jacques Létourneau
The renewal negotiations of the collective agreements in the public sector have produced “very little progress” over the last week, said the CSN Sunday, declaring that the” stubbornness ” of the government to want to finalise arrangements quickly slows down other discussions on the protection of the personnel on the front lines against the COVID-19. The Alliance’s professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) application for its share of the action ” by Monday “.
Approximately 550 000 employees in the public sector are affected by the negotiations, that the government Legault wishes to carry on more rapidly than in the past, because the collective agreements expire march 31. However, several plants, consider that the current crisis is not conducive to fast-track negotiations on issues that emphasize, does not dissipate when the coronavirus will disappear from the radar of public health and daily life.
Invited to say whether he wants to close the whole operation at once, another option is the implementation of measures to ensure the health of the exposed personnel, the prime minister François Legault has shown himself to be prudent in his remarks Sunday. “As far as I know, on the side of health, there is a well on the ways of protecting personnel. Of course, we must always be careful to use the medical equipment just when it is needed, ” he said at his daily press conference.
“On compensation, we said from the beginning, […] even before the crisis, what we want is to increase the salary of orderlies. This is not a simple one, currently in Quebec, when negotiating salary increases, it gives the same increase to everyone. But we, we think, and this is even more true with the arrival of the cheque of $ 2000 per month, do something special for the orderlies. So it’s been part of the discussions with the trade unions. And I’ll leave the discussions to the table. “
The office of the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, it is claimed that the latter was not mentioned due to arrive at agreements.
In a message that the CSN has sent its trade unions, the central trade union says the government is returned to its offerings for the month of December. “Today, in the midst of a crisis, he asks us to accept a status quo on the conditions of work for the next three years, and he wished to complete this important exercise by 31 march, so that such an operation typically extends over months, or even more. “One solution would be to adopt measures,” including some of a financial nature “, in order to put the discussion on hold for a period which could go up to the end of the summer of 2021.
For its part, the Alliance’s professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS), which represents 55,000 members, has called on Quebec to implement by Monday measures to ensure the protection of “our guardian angels, as he likes to call them, and it is non-negotiable,” according to its president, Andrée Poirier. “Ironically, intensive discussions are underway today, in the framework of the negotiations for the renewal of the agreements, to precisely determine the measures to be taken to ensure the protection of the technician.do.s and professional.the.s network of health and social services. These measures must be taken in coherence with the guidelines of the public health, and not depend on a process of negotiation where the employer seeks at all costs to minimize costs to the government. “
The current situation should not give ideas to the government Legault, reported Saturday the autonomous Federation of education, which represents 45,000 members, when she put Quebec on guard not to ” take advantage of the health crisis […] to attempt a coup de force “.