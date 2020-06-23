The trade unions welcome the cabinet reshuffle in Quebec city
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The FP-CSN has required to “salute the courage” to undertake a cabinet reshuffle in the midst of a crisis health. Its president, Ginette Langlois said host key appointments “with caution because of their management style or their background”.
Prime minister Francois Legault has caused a certain surprise, but his cabinet and by moving several pillars of his government. These changes, especially in health care, education, immigration and the Treasury Board have, however, been well-received by many public sector unions.
The Federation of professionnèles of the CSN (FP-CSN), wished to “acknowledge the courage” to undertake a cabinet reshuffle in the midst of a crisis health. Its president, Ginette Langlois said host key appointments ” with caution because of their management style or their background “.
More specifically, in health, “the arrival of a scholar of the finance raised some eyebrows” the FP-CSN, who sees in the choice of Christian Dubé a willingness of the government to strengthen the accountability of managers.
“Health is first and foremost a human story, as much for users as for those who wear the network at the end of arm “, says the union in its communiqué stressing the urgent need to improve the working conditions.
The CSQ wants to leave the chance to the rider by preventing that the results ” speak for themselves “. Even the sound of a bell in the camp of the Alliance of professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS), one detail, this is not to say that Christian Dubé will have carte blanche. The APTS has not hide his astonishment at the announcement of the reshuffle.
For its part, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) does not request to hear proposals for “concrete solutions in order to rebuild the health network” and ” giving back to the healthcare professionals the means to treat “.
“We look forward to a constructive collaboration, and we will ensure that the voice of our members to be truly heard “, commented by way of a press release the president of the FIQ Nancy Bédard.
The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) says it, too, had noted “with surprise” the cabinet reshuffle announced Monday by François Legault.
The CSQ hoped that these changes will be followed by a “change of tone” and a ” breath of fresh air in a number of dossiers “.
The change of tone, hoped is aimed primarily at the Treasury Board, where are the negotiations of the collective agreements in the public sector. The arrival of Sonia LeBel suggests to the union that they will be entitled to a better listening from the other side of the table.
In this regard, the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN) sees an opportunity to give a new impetus to the discussions, without politicization.
“A satisfactory settlement of collective agreements for the 500 000 workers of the public services would be an excellent entry stage for the new president of the treasury Board “, noted the vice-president of the CSN, Caroline Senneville.
In another case, the CSQ also hope that the appointment of Nadine Girault Immigration could lead to the abandonment of the saga surrounding the reform Program of the quebec experience (PEQ) that ” went nowhere “.
The FP-CSN and the CSQ also agree that the separation of school and higher education was desired.
A finding that seems to confirm the reaction of the Fédération des cégeps have welcomed the appointment of Danielle McCann to higher Education.
The federation points out that the challenges experienced by colleges and universities are quite different from those that relate to primary and secondary schools.
Danielle McCann has also had a word of welcome from the Quebec interprofessional Council (CIQ). The commission has taken to prevent the minister that the new mandate had in store for him challenges.
The Fédération nationale des enseignantes et des enseignants du Québec (FNEEQ-CSN) also welcomes the separation of the ministry of Education and higher Education. She has hope that Danielle McCann will finally be able to ” put higher education at the heart of the government agenda “.