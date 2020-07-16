The traffic in front of the net, Canadian
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The choice of the reserve Price in anticipation of the series of qualification is not yet done, according to head coach of the Canadian.
In an ideal world, Carey Price will be in net for the Montreal canadiens during the whole of his career in the tournament of revival of the NHL. But the choice of the reservist could allow to know a little more about the plans of the team in anticipation of the next season.
After you have assigned Keith Kinkaid in the american hockey League in December and determined that it would be more beneficial to offer the game time in the Rocket de Laval to Cayden Primeau, the Habs seemed to hesitate to use Charlie Lindgren to give nights off to Price.
Between his recall on December 14, and the suspension of activities by the NHL on march 12, Lindgren got only six starts, compiling a record of 2-4-0 with an average of 3.33 and an efficiency rate of ,888.
Lindgren, who is 26 years old, is also under contract for next season, but the Canadian could hire another veteran to support Price, or prefer Primeau.
Questioned about the guards present at the camp of the team, head coach Claude Julien said on Wednesday that the choice of the reserve Price in anticipation of the series of qualification in the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins was not done.
“We still have a lot of time to make a decision and I don’t want to sound too optimistic, but I spoke with Stephane (Waite, the coach of the keepers) and we find that the three guards to train hard and look good.”
Lindgren, Primeau and Michael McNiven shared by the two nets of the Bell sports Complex with Price during training sessions. So they have a little less time than normal to work on their game and promote.
“I get less shots (as in a normal training to two guards), but I have to get the maximum,” said Primeau, who was entitled to his baptism in the NHL with two outs in December last year.
“I have more time for me to rest and so I can give a little more when I’m in front of the net — me to ensure that I exceed the 100 % every time, with the goal of making a good impression”, he added.
The director general of the Canadian, Marc Bergevin, insisted on Monday to say that the experience of living the tournament of revival of the NHL would be beneficial for the young members of the organization. Primeau, who will celebrate his 21st birthday next month, is of the same opinion.
“The Stanley cup will be in game and we’ll find ourselves back in an environment where there will be a lot of pressure, he noted. I want to get the most out of this experience. Yes, Carey will be in front of the net, but I will have the opportunity to exchange with good heads of hockey. And this little competition between the keepers will be good.”
It could also set the table for the season 2020-21.