The transport companies in Greater Montréal to reduce their services
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
From Monday, services will be reduced by 20 % in the peak period.
The depreciation of the goodwill of important observed in the subway and on buses in the greater region of Montreal due to the COVID-19 has prompted transportation companies to review their services down.
Starting Monday, the services of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will be reduced by 20 % in the peak period. “It is a temporary measure that will ensure the continuity of services, as well as the safety of customers and employees,” said the STM by means of a press release. The transport company indicated, however, that these measures will be “scalable” depending on the needs.
Ridership on buses has fallen by 75 % since the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. The STM claims that it has taken into account the needs of workers “essential,” who work especially in large health care organizations. It ensures, however, that the decrease in the number of buses will not increase unduly the number of passengers in the vehicles ” as often as possible “.
The shuttle service to the casino and parc Jean-Drapeau will be suspended and the frequency of the service of the 747 will be reduced.
The subway, where ridership has dropped by 80 %, will see its service reduced by 20 % in the rush hour. The frequency of the trains will be 3 minutes 20 seconds 4 minutes 5 seconds for the orange and green lines, but the service on the blue and yellow lines will remain the same, said the MCS.
The réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) is also reducing its services from Monday and review the schedule of its buses and taxis in the next few days.
For its part, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) will decrease its service offering of 45 % as early as Saturday.