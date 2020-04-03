“The treasure”: is to invent a world
Photo: Rolline Laporte
The rain falls gently on a pretty house bordered by hedges with flowers. Since the window-pane, two children show their face, as well as that of their cat. And then, by a magic trick-stage design — scenography signed here by Richard Morin, we enter inside of this cocoon, where the small ones will quickly transform the dullness of the day into a celebration of all the moments.
With The treasury, any new production of PPS Danse, which is celebrating 30 years this year, the founder, artistic director and choreographer Pierre-Paul Savoie explores with sensitivity to the creative world of children. On a scene enveloped in a bluish light in the center of which stands the house, the grandchildren, played with innocence by Nicolas Boivin and Audray Julien — indulge while laughing at the various antics until the girl says ” If I had… “, the leitmotif that will serve as a primer to all of the games invented in the course of a day. Each of these games, that this is the time of reading, a session of costume or the reminder is subtle, the game Twister, is presented choreography, the essence of the company, which adds much sweetness and elegance to the whole. Each picture transports us into a new world is easily identifiable by the spectators thanks to the game, while flexibility of the actors and dancers, but also through the music that accompanies each of the scenes. In addition to a few songs from Vigneault, Leclerc and Léveillée are sung with sweetness by Alexandre Désilets, Lise Vaillancourt creates new texts on music of Alexis Dumais and Désilets. This musical score is, however, much more that accompany the game of the actors, it becomes a character in itself. Without it, the course of events would not be as evocative. Other character’s just as important to the piece, the cat, the puppet wand wielded more or less adroitly, plays a vital role in the story, complicit in engaging children up to the end.
Enjoy the boredom
Aesthetically and artistically very beautiful, the room can, unfortunately, sometimes seem to drag on because of a few episodes less catchy. But this slowness comes in support of adroit moments of boredom, a day of rain. In return, several paintings are attracting attention, including the one where the faithful cat, disguised as puss in boots, has divided the Cinquième salle of the Place des Arts of a thousand laughs well-felt.
Fort of a staged poetic and culturally rich, The treasury is also supported in the refined stage design and ingenious Richard Morin, a mobile structure, which is transformed at the discretion of the games of the actors. The final, with the two children sitting in front of the vastness of a starry sky, lets you see and hear the full force of the imagination deployed.
The treasury
With Nicolas Boivin and Audray Julien. Artistic Direction : Pierre-Paul Savoie. Choreography : Pierre-Paul Savoie, in collaboration with the performers. Original music : Alexandre Désilets and Alexis Dumais. Lyrics : Lise Vaillancourt. A production of PPS Danse. At the Cinquième salle of Place des Arts until march 7, and in the framework of the Small Joys of life at college Maisonneuve, may 5 and 6.