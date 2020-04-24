The Trident cancels its official the end of the season
At the Trident, the play <em>Romeo and Juliet</em> has been canceled after one week of performances.
March 24, 2020
Updated on march 25, 2020 to 0h16
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
With the guidelines of the public Health, the situation was unavoidable : the Trident cancels its official the end of the season. The room Eldorado, in a adaptation and directed by Marie-Josée Bastien, who had to be presented as early as 21 April, will not take place.
“We assure you that all measures are taken, even at this time, both by the team at the Trident by the artists involved, in order to consider the postponement of the shows in el Dorado and Romeo and Juliet, whose performances have had to be abruptly cancelled after a single week at the displays. All information relating to these reports will be communicated in time and place,” said the theatre’s management.
Ticket holders will be contacted directly by the team at the Trident for the following things.
On the side of its First Acts, the representations of Food Club, which was to take the shows this week are also cancelled for the time being, and carried forward to the next fall. Ditto for the piece of Meet Inc., to be held in April.
The spectators can keep their ticket until the announcement of the new broadcast dates, or contact the box office lepointdevente.com for a refund.