The Trident is preparing its fall semester

Theatre-goers, keep the faith! The team of the Trident confirms that she will return to the scene of the assault in the fall. The first part of his program will be unveiled on the 17th of August under the theme The big homecoming — 50 years of the sacred fire.
This birthday season will not be like the others, which will be rolled out in a “formula adapted to the sanitary standards” imposed by the coronavirus and with an “outstanding programming, thinking specially in the circumstances”, said one of the side of the Trident.
“This will be beautiful reunion. It seems to me that we, even more than usual, this thirst we find ourselves together in front of the performances of living art,” said the artistic director of the theatre, Anne-Marie Olivier.
The content of the first portion of the programming will be announced online at 19h on the 17th of August.