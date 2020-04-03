The Trudeau government welcomes the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline
Photo: Nati Harnik Associated Press
The company formerly known as the TransCanada indicates that preconstruction is underway and that the pipeline should be commissioned in 2023.
The Trudeau government welcomed on Tuesday the launch announced the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, thanks to a financial commitment of more than $ 7.5 billion of the government of Alberta. According to the federal government, this project of annual export of 300 million barrels of crude ” part with the plan to fight climate change in Canada “.
The start of the construction of the export pipeline, which was expected since several years by the oil industry, was announced Tuesday morning by TC Energy, a company formerly known under the name of TransCanada. Once operational in 2023, the pipeline will transport every day 830 000 barrels of crude to Texas, or 300 million barrels per year.
To enable implementation of the project, in a context where the oil industry goes through a major crisis, the government of Alberta has decided to invest 1.5 billion dollars in 2020 to begin construction work on certain sections. The start-up could take place as early as April 1, according to the alberta government.
Subsequently, the government from Jason Kenney has agreed to guarantee a credit facility of $ 6 billion for TC Energy, in order to allow the oil to complete the works and the commissioning of this pipeline of more than 1800 kilometres.
According to what was said on Tuesday, after the pipeline completed and in service, the TC Energy intends to acquire the participation of the government of Alberta according to the agreed terms and to refinance the credit facility of $4.2 billion US in capital market borrowing.
Public funds
This is not the first time that a pipeline project in canadian soil must be supported by billions of dollars of public funds. The Trudeau government has redeemed the pipeline, Trans Mountain, but also the expansion of this pipeline, texas oil and gas Kinder Morgan, in 2018. The initial bill was $ 4.5 billion. Last February, the president-director general of the society of the Crown, Ian Anderson, advised that the estimated construction costs of the expansion project increased from 7.4 billion to 12.6 billion.
In an official reaction, and in an interview with the Calgary Herald, Mr. Kenney stated that without an investment of public funds in the project, ” we are certain that Keystone XL would not be built “. “In part because of the chaos in the energy markets, the private sector is not able to finance the project,” added Mr. Kenney, speaking of this pipeline project, which dates back to 2008. “We can wait no longer. It is an investment in our future at a time when we desperately need it. “
The federal minister of natural Resources, Seamus O’regan, has welcomed the start of this new pipeline project to export oil from the oil sands : “I would like to congratulate the Alberta government for its equity investment and loan guarantees. This support will help to ensure the success of the project. “
“This is good news for our industry, the oil and gas comes at an opportune time. It will mean thousands of good paying jobs for the highly skilled workers required by industry now and that she will need in the future, ” he argued, in a written statement.
“The government of Canada has always been very supportive of the Keystone XL. It increases our access to markets – safely, responsibly and sustainably – and this is in line with the plan to fight climate change in Canada, ” added the minister.
According to the objective of the Trudeau government, Canada needs to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next few years, so as to achieve carbon neutrality (no net issuance) by the year 2050. This objective, which is based on the recommendations of the climate science, however, has not yet been translated into a specific plan.
The oil and gas sector in Canada is the first issuer in the country, ahead of transportation. It was issued to him only 195 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2017, which is two and a half times the total emissions in Quebec.
The construction of the Trans Mountain maintained
The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, did not intend to ask for a stop to the expansion work of the oil pipeline of Trans Mountain during the outbreak of coronavirus.
The work, he argues, are carried out in compliance with the rules. “I can assure you that all Crown corporations to follow all the advice of medical experts “, has he said on Tuesday.
Ottawa has agreed to acquire the pipeline, and the Corporation Trans Mountain, a State-owned company, driver, the construction work of the second leads.
Voices have been raised recently to request the halting of work on this kind of large projects, particularly because they involve the coming of workers from across the country that are likely to transmit the virus to indigenous communities bordering. Mr. Trudeau had said Monday that it would review the issue. On Tuesday, he confirmed the status quo. “I am confident that the company takes all necessary measures to keep people safe. “
Inconsistency
Environmental groups reacted to Tuesday, especially by denouncing the bias in favour of the Trudeau government towards the ongoing development of the oil sector in Canada. “The Trudeau government is totally inconsistent when it supports this project, which will increase drastically the pollution for decades after he himself committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” argued the spokesman of Greenpeace, Patrick Bonin.
According to him, the current crisis should be an opportunity to refocus the development towards renewable sources of energy. “Mr. Kenney dangled the idea that the oil sector will be flourishing soon, but even before the COVID-19, global investors and central banks were already signalling that it is most unwise to move away from fossil fuels. The future lies in the creation of good jobs that will help solve the climate crisis and not in the granting of mégasubventions, which will benefit oil. “
Production on the rise
The Keystone XL has been presented as it was a dozen years ago, but it has experienced many delays, in particular because of the opposition to the project on american soil. The route of the pipeline has been debated in some States, due to the possible risk to the water, the natural environments and agricultural lands, in case of a spill. Complaints by environmental groups and indigenous communities have still not been completed, also stressed Tuesday the group Environmental Defence.
The construction of this new Keystone XL pipeline means that the oil companies active in Alberta will benefit from a greater ability to sell their production on the markets. The combined capacity of Keystone XL, Trans Mountain, and the new Line 3 (Enbridge) will export daily 2.48 million barrels of oil from the oil sands, or 905 million barrels of oil per year.
According to the canadian Association of petroleum producers, Canada could produce daily more than five million barrels of oil per day in 2030, 1.8 billion barrels per year. The reserves of oil sands are valued at 173 billion barrels, which is the third world oil reserves in importance, after those of Venezuela and saudi Arabia.
With Hélène Buzzetti
Suspended time limit for Suncor
The office of the minister of the Environment and climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson confirmed Tuesday to the Duty that it has “suspended” the deadline of 180 days effective for the first phase of the federal environmental assessment of the expansion project at the site of oil sands oil ” Base “, located in Alberta. The suspension has been requested by the promoter, or the oil company Suncor, and not by the minister.
It must be said that the first phase of public consultation on this project was ongoing since 2 march, which marked the beginning of the time limits of 180 days listed in the Law on the assessment of the impacts. It was originally planned to be completed by 23 march, but the deadline was first extended until the 1st of may, due to the crisis of the COVID-19. Under the new terms of the assessment, the 180 will be re-launched on 2 may.
With this project, Suncor seeks to operate 225 000 barrels per day, or about 80 million barrels per year. The operation would extend over an area of 200 km2 (a little less than half of the area of Montreal), from 2030 to 2055, a period of 25 years.