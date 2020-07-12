The Sûreté du Québec would have found the body lifeless of two girls in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire.
11 July 2020 12h48
Updated at 22h09
The two girls Levis found dead, Martin Carpentier always on the run
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — The body inanimate Norah and Romy were found in the woods, somewhere between the rows of Wood-Joly and Wood Garlic in Saint-Apollinaire, on the South Shore of Quebec city. The father, Martin Carpentier, has still not been located. This is the worst scenario.
In the beginning of the day Saturday, the Sûreté du Québec had good hope of finding the girls alive. Norah had 11 candles, Romy was only 6 years old. They were missing since Wednesday evening, after a nebula swerving on highway 20 in the company of their father, Martin Carpentier.
The deaths have been officially confirmed by the Sûreté du Québec to 17h Saturday.
The AMBER alert had been launched on Thursday, since then, all eyes were on the goings and comings of the trio.
At the end of Saturday evening, the Sûreté du Québec had not put the hand on Martin Carpentier. The police will continue the search throughout the night, the patrol boats crisscross in particular, the streets and trails.
“There are people who work on the record 24 hours on 24 hours,” insisted the sergente Ann Mathieu.
We confirm, unfortunately, that the two people #found earlier in the area of Saint-Apollinaire are #dead and that he is of two young girls missing, or Norah and Romy Carpentier.
— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 11, 2020
After three days of searching for the girls
During the searches Friday, the agents had found several objects to suggest the passage of the family in the area. They followed in their footsteps by knowing that the father and the two children were in motion. Cries had been heard in the night near the rue Veilleux.
Friday, the different research teams (on foot, in all-terrain vehicle, with the dogs or in the air with the helicopter) had raked more than 150 km. It was a real race against the clock to find the girls safe and sound. More time passes, the more people that are missing may enlarge the gap between them and those who are trying to find.
On Saturday, volunteers from throughout the area came to lend hand-strong to the agents of the SQ. People close to the family, such as strangers touched by the tragedy.