The two positive cases at the hospital in Rimouski, forcing the quarantine of the employees
Employees of the hospital in Rimouski are in administrative segregation at home. Also, a hundred of their colleagues and 23 users have had to undergo a screening test after the first two cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the facility.
May 22, 2020 18h06
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The hospital regional de Rimouski is known about its first two cases of COVID-19 detected in hospital: one in the operating room and the other in a unit of general medicine. It is of two asymptomatic cases. While the employees in the operating block are in administrative segregation at home, a hundred of their colleagues and 23 users of the unit 4C were subjected to a screening test.
The advisor for relations with the media Centre integrated health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent states that the two users have a low viral load. “The infectious risk is judged as low by our team of microbiologists-infectious disease physicians, specifies Ariane Doucet-Michaud. But, we take the same precautions and the same measures.” The spokesman speaks of a “eve of the outbreak”. “This is the first time that there were cases that were already there, they are screened once they are entered and that they have already received their delivery of services.”
Employees in quarantine
In the case that is declared in the operating room, it is a patient who has undergone surgical intervention and, subsequently, has been subjected to a screening test for the coronavirus and the result of which proved positive. “For the customer, asymptomatic, there is no screening test prior to an operation, informed Ms. Doucet-Michaud. There was no indicator that led to the belief that this person was infected. In this case, there has been a medical prescription for it to pass a test.”
The doctors, nurses and all the employees of the theatre have been removed from their workplace, “because they are invasive techniques that generate more aerosols and that one is in a different environment”. The CISSS did not have the number of workers affected.
One hundred people tested
In the unit of general medicine, this is a patient who is already hospitalized. However, the 23 people hospitalized in the same unit have been placed in quarantine for 14 days. “It means that they are in their room with limited traveling,” explains the councillor.
However, as the risk is judged to be low, the employees and the doctors of the unit have not been placed in isolation. However, when the staff must enter a room, all protective equipment required: lab coat, gloves, face shields, eye protection, and mask. In addition, all users and the employees have been tested. “They will do several screening tests to ensure that there is no evolution of the virus,” said Ms. Doucet-Michaud.
Two surveys
The CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent is conducting two epidemiological surveys separate. “It identifies all the people who have been in contact with the positive cases, describes the door-to-speech. It is more risky to the least risky. We have several employees to call in order to really come to identify the nature of the contact. Then, we will see if it is a low risk, a moderate risk or a high risk. It is here that we will take all the necessary measures in these cases.”
According to Ariane Doucet-Michaud, it is easier to make an epidemiologic investigation for a hospital that for a trade “because we have the list of users who are presented”. “We have all their contact details. Then, one takes the path of the user in the hospital and it really helps to contact people for which it is judged that there is a high risk. Then, all the people will be contacted, either a low risk or high. So, if you have not been contacted, the risk is considered low.”
Ms. Doucet-Michaud is reassuring: those who went to the hospital in Rimouski for the last few days for an examination or an x-ray “are not more at risk than those who have gone to the grocery store”. “We ask them to observe the symptoms simply. There was no notice of surveillance targeted for the hospital. The situation is under control. The people who had to be withdrawn have been. There is no risk. The activities continue in the normal way.”