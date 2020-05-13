The u.s. deficit explodes
Photo: Olivier Douliery Agence France-Presse
Government spending is up 29%, the bulk being absorbed by the Medicare program and the health care spending and social security.
The u.s. budget deficit has exploded in April and could exceed 3200 billion US $in 2020. It reached almost 1000 billion last year.
If April is usually a month of surplus in Washington, 2020 will be the exception, pandemic is forcing. Oxford Economics talks about a budget deficit of 738 billion for the last month, the explosion in red ink, showing a fall of revenues and a jump in expenditures. For the first seven months ending in April, the u.s. budget deficit reached 1480 billion. He walks up to the 3200 billion for the full year, with a high risk of overrun if the Congress adopts other stimuli, and measures to report schedules of income tax extends beyond September.
During this period, government revenues are down 10 % compared to the same period of 2019, sealed by a drop of 20% tax and 22 % of the companies. For their part, the expenses are up 29 %, the bulk being absorbed by the Medicare program (+32 %) and spending on health care and social security (+25 %), including a jump of 79 per cent of employment insurance benefits, lists the research firm.
In march, the american Congress had approved a plan to revive the gigantic 2,200 billion including the distribution of checks to Americans, and 349 billion for a fund aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. A component of nearly 500 billion has been added to the initiative, at the end of April.