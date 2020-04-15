The u.s. Treasury and the airlines agree on a rescue plan
Photo: Gene J. Puskar Associated Press
History of 2200 billion dollars to revive the economy, enacted at the end of march by the president, Donald Trump, expects $ 25 billion of subsidies to the airline companies to preserve jobs.
The u.s. Treasury and the airlines have reached Tuesday an agreement in principle on the terms of their bailout to avoid bankruptcy and waterfalls of layoffs in a sector that directly employs more than 750,000 people in the United States.
This agreement, announced by the ministry, has been established with a dozen airlines, including the big four — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest — who were reluctant to accept government assistance for fear of counterparties draconian, including a possible nationalization.
The federal government is also expected to receive in exchange for his using the “warrants” or share purchase rights, which are financial products that can be converted into shares. These ” warrants “, the price of which is generally fixed in advance, should represent 10 % of the value of the assistance that will be collected by each company.
The Treasury considers that the agreement ” will allow us to support american workers and preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while providing appropriate compensation to the taxpayers “. The ministry, however, has not disclosed the terms of the agreement, but according to sources close, the State should become a minority shareholder of the airline signatories. American Airlines, United and Southwest have welcomed this agreement, which will enable them “to cover part of the payroll and social benefits” of the employees until 30 September.
In addition to these 25 billion dollars, the airlines may also be entitled to secured loans to the tune of $ 25 billion to re-launch their activity, after weeks of drop in air traffic, the suspension of transatlantic flights, the postponement of orders and deliveries of new aircraft and the cancellation of thousands of flights.
Increased loss
Globally, the international air transport Association (IATA, in English) sales now 314 billion the decrease in turnover of the airlines in 2020 related to the spread of the coronavirus, a drop of 55 % compared to revenues of 2019. At the beginning of April, the number of flights in the world, has collapsed by 80% compared to the same period in 2019, according to IATA.
In its latest assessment, the organization takes account of the restrictions of movement that could be longer than expected and a severe impact of the COVID-19 everywhere in the world, including in Africa and Latin America.
According to IATA, the meetings will start at the beginning of the end of the week to get to the point, with the governments, “a plan for the restart of the sector, based on an approach by regions” in the world, and is based presumably on a cover of first of flights ” domestic, then regional, then continental and finally intercontinental “. “The control of the state of health of passengers will be a key element of this reboot “, she added.