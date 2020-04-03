The UN Conference on the climate held in November is cancelled
Photo: Denis Balibouse Agence France-Presse
In an unprecedented move, the united Nations has decided to cancel the summit on global climate expected in November. The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), which was used to enhance the ambition in the fight against the upheavals of climate, is postponed to an undetermined date. A decision that comes at a time when some fear that climate action is once again postponed, due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
According to what was announced Wednesday, the COP26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland from 9 to 19 November, is cancelled. If it is not possible for the moment to say when the summit will be held, some evoke already a delay of a few months, possibly in may 2021.
Already, several of the preparatory meetings had to be postponed due to the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. This foreshadowed a report of the COP26, which was to bring together the 197 Parties (183 Parties have ratified the Paris Agreement) of the Convention united Nations framework on climate change.
Meeting crucial
This COP 2020, which would host more than 30 000 delegates, was presented as the most important international meeting on climate since the conclusion of the Paris Agreement in 2015. It is indeed this year that the States of the planet were to present an update of their ” Contributions determined at the national level “. These voluntary targets represent the goals that the countries undertake to respect in terms of reduction of emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The update for this year should therefore theoretically allow raising the ambition of international climate, as provided in the rules of the Paris Agreement every five years. These bonuses reduction targets of GHG emissions are used to get closer to the central objective of the Paris Agreement, either maintain the foreseeable increase in temperature ” well below 2 °C relative to preindustrial levels “, while promising to ” continue the efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C “. A request dear to the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
To hope to achieve this, the intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC) estimates that it will be necessary to reduce global emissions by 45 % by 2030, compared to the 2010 level, but also reduce emissions to zero by 2050. The available scientific data indicate, however, that we are currently away from the account. While the warming has already reached 1 °C, the commitments of States to lead the world towards an average temperature rise of over 3 °C.
This situation, which would cause an increase in extreme climatic events, a reduction of areas for cultivation and water resources in several regions, an irreversible melting of the ice of the poles, a thawing of permafrost which would release huge quantities of methane, a rise in the level of the oceans, the influx of millions of climate refugees and the disappearance of panels of major of the world’s biodiversity.
Expected commitments
In anticipation of the appointment of the COP26, several States have announced in recent months, an update of their commitments to GHG reduction. Japan has officially released its target on march 31, promising a 26% reduction in emissions by 2030, compared to the level of 2013. The Norway, the largest producer of oil, had done the same on the 6th of February, taking a more ambitious reduction of” at least ” 50 % of its GHG emissions by 2030 compared to the level of 2010.
The major emitters of the planet, such as China, India and the United States (which represent 50% of global emissions), have not yet published their commitments for the coming years. In the case of the United States, it must be said that the american president is Donald Trump, who may be re-elected in November, announced the withdrawal of the countries of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal to take place the day after the elections.
The Trudeau government has taken the commitment to aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, but it has not yet published the update of its commitments in the framework of the Paris Agreement. For the moment, the target remains a reduction of 30 % GHG by 2030, compared to 2005.
Canada, however, is on track to miss this target, which had been set by the conservative government of Stephen Harper. By combining the measures already implemented and those that are being developed, the country can expect a maximum reduction of 19% of its emissions in the next 10 years. It is noted that, even taking account of these ” additional measures “, the emissions of the sector “oil and gas” are expected to continue to increase by 2030.
The government of Legault, he has already indicated that it would not be possible for Quebec to comply with the recommendations for reduction of GHG of IPCC for 2030. The government aims at a reduction of 37.5% of the emissions, compared to 1990. Such an objective is already ” ambitious “, according to the minister of the Environment, Benoit Charette, since the reductions, which are currently reaching about 10 %.
Biodiversity outstanding
The COP 26 is not the first appointment of major environmental to be postponed because of the global pandemic of COVID-19. Last week, the UN Convention on biological diversity has indicated that the 15th meeting of the UN Convention on biological diversity (COP15), which was to be held in China in mid-October, has been postponed to a date still to be specified.
The postponement to an undetermined date of the COP15 means that the 196 Parties of the un Convention on biological diversity (CBD) will delay the adoption of a roadmap which should lead, over the next few years, to halt the decline of biodiversity and the degradation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems.
In January, the CBD had issued a draft of the text that needed to be adopted in October 2020. It relies mainly on the ambitious target to protect 30 % of natural environments, land and sea on the planet by 2030.
It must be said that the degradation of the global environment and the decline in wildlife is accelerating at a global scale. The pace is such that it leads us to a ” slow death “, at least to make a major shift in order to preserve the world’s biodiversity, which constitutes the safety net of humanity. This is what concluded in the last year of experts commissioned by the united nations to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the magnitude of the decline of nature.