The UN demands a stop to the conflict to facilitate the fight against the pandemic
The security Council of the united nations on Wednesday approved unanimously a resolution calling for the cessation of conflict in the world in order to facilitate the fight against the pandemic COVID-19.
Share
July 1, 2020 18h55
Share
The UN demands a stop to the conflict to facilitate the fight against the pandemic
Philippe Miss
Agence France-Presse
UNITED NATIONS — The security Council of the united nations on Wednesday approved unanimously a resolution calling for the cessation of conflict in the world in order to facilitate the fight against the pandemic COVID-19, after more than three months of deadlocks between China and the United States.
The resolution was drafted jointly by France and Tunisia, who have welcomed its adoption, the ambassador of tunisia to the united nations, Kais Kabtani, evoking a “historic achievement”. “This is the first time that the security Council adopts a resolution on the health”, welcomed the presidency of tunisia in speaking of”advanced extraordinary.”
“This resolution must now be implemented”, noted the French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas River, in a joint declaration with his tunisian counterpart.
Some experts are doubtful about the result that will be given to this text after a very long paralysis of the Council who has put down his credibility.
Blocked for months by China and the United States, as opposed to on the place in the text to the world Health Organization (WHO), the resolution is intended to support a call of 23 march, the secretary-general of the united nations, Antonio Guterres, for a cease-fire in the world.
In a press release, Antonio Guterres stated that “the adoption of the resolution would send an important signal to the parties in conflict and could help to change the calculations on the ground”.
“This is the first time that the security Council adopts a resolution on health ”
—
Kais Kabtani, ambassador of tunisia to the united nations
The text asks “a cessation of hostilities, the immediate and general” in all the conflicts on the agenda of the security Council, with the exception of the fights against groups of jihadists. It calls for “a break humanitarian for at least 90 consecutive days” in order to facilitate international assistance to the population.
The resolution adopted is as its previous version of paragraph alluding to the WHO, which had objected categorically to the may 8, the United States.
According to diplomats, it was at the initiative of Indonesia, a non-permanent member of the Council, that a compromise could be found. A paragraph has been added to the preamble, merely to recall the adoption of a resolution on 2 April by the general Assembly of the united nations.
In this text on the need for global solidarity to overcome the pandemic, the general Assembly urges the 193 UN member states “to provide all the support and all the cooperation needed at the world Health Organization”.
“Missed opportunity”
This vague reference to a text of the general Assembly was considered acceptable by China, which wanted to underline the role of the WHO and the United States who have broken with the un agency accused of mismanagement of the pandemic and do not want any reference express or implied in relation to her.
“That we are quoting or not WHO in the resolution, the support of WHO, to multilateralism is there,” argued at a press conference the chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun.
The resolution of the security Council is its first real official position since the outbreak in the beginning of the year of the worst crisis since 1945. With the exception of a meeting on 9 April, organised by Germany and Estonia, two non-permanent members, the Council had remained until now largely silent about the deadly epidemic that is rocking the planet.
For the past three months, the paralysis of the security Council due to the rivalry growing its two largest financial contributors, the United States and China, both threatening to use their veto power, has been often denounced. Some forum members have been up to the qualifier of “shame”.
Last week, the head of the UN was very pleased that his request for ceasefire has been supported by close to 180 countries and more than 20 armed groups. He had, however, recognized that it lacked realization.
In Yemen or in Libya, the violence has even doubled.
“It seems unlikely” that the resolution of the security Council “really have a lot of impact in many war zones,” says theAFP Richard Gowan of the centre of an International think-tank Crisis Group.
“After months of diplomacy difficult,” this adoption allows you to “save face”. But the Council has “missed an opportunity to strengthen the appeal of the secretary-general for a cease-fire world in April or may, when a resolution could make a significant difference”, he says.
Among the NGOS reacted to the adoption of the resolution, Oxfam has estimated that the paralysis of the Council had resulted in a failure “to protect millions of people” in conflicts. “The world must unite its efforts to defeat the COVID-19”, felt his side Amnesty International.