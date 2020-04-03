“The Underworld”: a life without consequences?
Photo: Guillaume Boucher
“The underworld” offers an entertaining set of tracks of identity, which provided a few surprises.
The room dystopian American Jennifer Haley depicts a world both disturbing and not so far away from ours. The issues of immersion in an alternative universe, in virtual reality, that confronts The underworld seem to be less and less of the order of the science-fiction or even the anticipation. It was inevitable that the theater will eventually grab more than it has done until now, in the same way as television or the cinema.
The production of The human animal (Bea) projects us into a future where nature has virtually disappeared, and where humans spend more and more time in the underworld, a descendant of the Internet. A female police officer (Catherine Lavoie) survey on the Refuge, a “game” created by a pedophile who said to find an outlet to his instincts, perverse, a virtual reality ultrasophistiquée offering a life ” outside of all consequences “. The individuals cast in this recreation of a garden of the victorian era in order to satisfy their fantasies, sexual or murderers, with a child avatar (but played by an adult in the real world). The difference between this enchanting setting, between the innocence of the little girl (pulled at first by the candid Simone Noppen, who plays in alternation with Alyssa Romano) and the horror of the acts that it suggests itself, is troubling.
In the form of a thriller, the confrontation between the interviewer and the followers of the game (embodied by the sensitive Simon Landry-Désy, and the tasty Igor Ovadis) raises interesting ethical issues. The virtual acts have repercussions in the real world ? Can we curb the freedom of the imagination in the name of morality ? In the end, it also raises disturbing questions about identity : is freed from his body, it becomes, finally, oneself ? And what is the veracity of the relationships established by avatars interposed ? The interviews, especially with the game’s creator (convincing Yannick Chapdelaine), have the merit of not being charges in a single way, but effect reversal of roles, offering a debate of some complexity.
The piece also exposes a company dehumanised, where people are nostalgic for a certain past, fond of a place where “nothing changes” and lack of human connection, of love. And it is more on this dimension of human relations that the text is a little more clumsy, and sometimes even pulled by the hair. The explanations psychologisantes about the motivations of the interviewer may seem simplistic. The underworld nonetheless offers an entertaining set of tracks of identity, which provided a few surprises. The distribution of contrasts, on which is based the film director Catherine Vidal has its importance, which will prove in the end of the story.
On the visual level, the set design Geneviève Lizotte, which separates the stage from The Small Unicorn in the two spaces between which the narrative goes back and forth, offers a striking contrast. On one side, the virtual place bucolic, peaceful, with warm lights ; the other, the aspect, synthetic, black, cold, interrogation room. The show illustrates the formidable attraction of these universes ever invented, even if it is still in the real ” that we must learn to exist “.
The Underworld
Text : Jennifer Haley. Translation : Étienne Lepage. Directed by : Catherine Vidal. Production : Theatre of The human animal. The Little Unicorn until 3 April.