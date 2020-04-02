The unemployment rate in the United States set a new record
The fed expects that the unemployment rate will exceed 10 percent. The number submitted during the week of allegations of benefit 10 times higher than the previous record of 1982.
In the US the number of the filed applications for unemployment benefits soared to historically record level last week, the first application filed of 6.65 million Americans, announced on Tuesday, April 2, the labor Department in Washington.
The figure of the previous week (3.3 million applications) has already exceeded the previous record of 1982, when the number of initial applications for benefits totaled 695 thousand.
Economists at the Federal reserve predict that the US unemployment rate, which recently stood at 3.5 percent, as a result of the pandemic coronavirus jumped to a double digit figure.
The number of initial applications for unemployment benefits is considered an important indicator of the state of the economy in the United States, as it reflects the situation on the labour market only with a delay of one week. A few weeks ago this indicator did not exceed 100 thousand applications.
The rapid spread of the virus paralyzed public life in many parts of the US. Nearly three-quarters of the 330 million population of the country face restrictions due to quarantine imposed by state governments. In the country, closed many shops, restaurants and hotels cancelled a huge number of tours.
According to the latest data, in the United States from the effects of coronavirus has already killed more than 5.5 thousand patients. The number of infected exceeded 230,000 people – more than in any other country in the world.
Map of the spread of coronavirus in the world, prepared by the American Johns Hopkins University:
If you cannot view the map, click on this link.