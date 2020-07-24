The United States passes the milestone of four million cases, the Europe of the three million
In total, 627 307 people died of the COVID-19 in the world, for more than 15 million infections, according to a report drawn up Thursday by AFP.
Lucie Aubourg
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — the Threshold of four million cases of COVID-19 passed in the United States, cape of the three million exceeded in Europe, the progression of the epidemic, coronaviruses also have a concern in Asia and Australia, and forced many countries to tighten sanitary measures.
It is on the american continent that the situation remains the most worrying.
A little more than two weeks after it had crossed the milestone of three million infections, the United States has surpassed Thursday, one of the four million cases official, according to the Johns Hopkins university, in which reference is made.
Long accused of denial in the face of the pandemic, the us president, Donald Trump has recently admitted an “alarming rise of cases” in the south of the country, by far the most grief-stricken in the world in absolute value with more than 143 000 deaths.
He resolved to announce Thursday the cancellation of the republican convention that was scheduled in Florida in late August to officially induct as the party’s candidate in the presidential election of November.
Florida, which had a record of deaths in 24 hours on Thursday (173 dead), is one of the States where the epidemic has increased the most in recent weeks.
The outbreak of contamination, which has pushed up the unemployment for the first time in the country since the end of march.
The threshold of four million cases has also been achieved in Latin America and the Caribbean, where, alone, the Brazil now has more than 2.2 million cases. Due to the spread of the epidemic, Bolivia had announced the postponement at the 18 October general elections on 6 September.
Europe has officially 3 007 088 case of the COVID-19 for 206 714 dead. But two days after the agreement of 27 on a recovery plan unprecedented in the amount of 750 billion euros (1167 billion $) to meet the historic recession due to the coronavirus, the meps have blown the cold.
They threatened on Thursday to block the agreement budget 2021-2027 EU with 1074 billion (1670 billion $) and on which the recovery plan is asset-backed, “if it was not improved” and calling for increases in the areas of climate, digital or still health.
This does not however involved in the recovery plan, for which approval of parliament is not necessary.
The president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen has pointed out that by adding up the stimulus plan and the multi-annual budget, Europe had “a financial force that is unprecedented,” 1800 billion euro (2800 $ billion), whilst acknowledging that the EU budget is “very lean.”
The mask is necessary
In the Face of the upsurge of contamination, the mask-wearing becomes compulsory in some areas.
Australia, who had so far managed to contain the epidemic, the State of Victoria (south), of which Melbourne is the capital, has still recorded Thursday, 422 new cases.
The inhabitants of Melbourne are held from Thursday to wear a mask. In the morning, the set was widely followed : “We don’t usually see it”, admitted to AFP Zoie Dicker, a bandwidth.
Same thing in Hong Kong, but also in Austria, where the mask-wearing became mandatory in supermarkets, banks and post offices.
In Belgium, the mask will be mandatory from Saturday markets, antique markets and on the streets. Same thing in hotels, cafes and restaurants, except at the table.
After long hesitations, England also decided to make the mask mandatory in shops and supermarkets from Friday.
In the United States, the port of the mask is now mandatory in the capital Washington.
Several countries have chosen to réimposer of reconfinements partial.
Thus, the approximately 10 million inhabitants of Tokyo were invited to stay with them from Thursday, the first day of a long holiday weekend in Japan.
“The storm has arrived”
India has also resigned herself to order the Cashmere containment is strict for at least a week in the face of the resurgence of the virus. The indian authorities have also decided to cancel the hindu pilgrimage of the annual Amarnath for the first time in more than a century.
South Africa has recorded an increase of nearly 60 % of the total number of deaths natural in recent weeks, leaving the specialists think that the number of deaths from the coronavirus is much higher than official statistics show.
The president on Thursday announced a new closure of public schools for a period of one month.
“South Africa in the fifth place in the world for the number of confirmed cases, and is home to more than half of all cases in Africa. The storm of the coronavirus is actually finish,” said Cyril Ramaphosa.
In the country, the virus has made a clean sweep of the funeral rites. The undertaker-the dead are no longer in black, but with wear protection bright yellow. And for families, or handful of red earth thrown on the coffin, nor flower : they are held at a distance of the dead are quickly buried.
“Usually, we had a full week of preparations”, there was “a nightmare,” sighs Charles Motlhabane, who buried his brother in a cemetery in Johannesburg in less than 30 minutes.
In New York, the united nations has called to bring relief to the approximately three billion of the poorest people on the planet, which will remain in the gap of the recovery plans “for large markets and large companies. With the offices of the AFP in the world