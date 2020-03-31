The United States will significantly reduce the requirements for fuel-efficient vehicles
The administration of the tramp will make the emissions standards of vehicles and fuel economy are less stringent. According to close to the subject people by 2026 will require only a slight increase in the efficiency of propulsion of vehicles with internal combustion engines.
The administration will require automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of new cars each year at 1.5 % (the average for the lineup), starting in 2021. Such improvements are much more modest than the previous requirement of annual increase in efficiency of approximately 5% (in accordance with the rules outlined by the Obama administration).
The final regulations will complete a multi-year effort to destroy ambitious standards, which supporters call the most effective policy ever adopted to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases associated with climate change.
In August 2018, the Agency for environmental protection and the U.S. Department of transportation proposed to limit the tightening of standards after 2020. By these standards the average efficiency (of the lineup) had to lead to 5.65 l / 100 km (50 mpg) by the mid-2020s.
These structures argued the waiver of such restrictions and the fact that the weakening of the standards of economy will lead to lower prices for cars, and therefore will help customers replace older, less efficient cars more than new, more secure. This will prevent thousands of accidents and casualties in road accidents.
The current administration of the US President abandoned the original plan to freeze the standards. Instead, you will be requested a modest 1.5% annual improvement in efficiency. But under this approach, to prevent will be much less of an accident than originally anticipated.
Thomas Karper, a Senator from the Democratic party of the USA, commented on the decision of the Administration: “the New rules completely do not give the promised benefits of safer and more fuel-efficient cars”.
Dan Baker, the head of the Safe Climate Campaign, spoke even more harshly: “Of all the bad things that President trump has done with the environment, this is the worst…. It stops the biggest step of all, undertaken by any country to combat global warming and reduce the use of oil… He refuses to cleaner and more efficient cars in favor of polluting the environment.”