The parallel price of the North American currency rose again, three pesos compared to yesterday, and closed the day at $ 155, its new all-time high.

The blue dollar , the parallel price of the North American currency, rose again by three pesos compared to yesterday, and closed the day at $ 155, its new all-time high. In this way, you accumulate a rise of five pesos in just two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of the dollar for sale to the public closed today at $ 82.72 on average, unchanged from the close of the day before. Thus, the “solidarity” dollar with the 30% surcharge – contemplated in the PAIS Tax -, marked an average of $ 107.53 per unit.

With the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, the average value was $ 136.49.

The dollar counted with settlement (CCL) , whose operations culminate in coincidence with the closing of the stock market activity, yields 1.2%, to $ 150.68. For its part, the so-called MEP dollar (Stock Exchange dollar) recorded a 0.6% decline, at $ 139.36 per unit.

In the wholesale segment , the US currency advanced three cents and ended the round at $ 77.11.

When analyzing the operations of the day, Gustavo Quintana, PR Corredores de Cambio analyst, indicated that it was a wheel with a low volume of operations, in which the US currency traded with ups and downs and with a mixed path that just defined the rise over the end of the day.

“The BCRA alternated initial sales with purchases in the last hour of operations that were correcting the variation in prices,” explained the specialist.

Quintana estimated that the monetary authority ended the session with a balance in favor of US $ 20 million.

The volume traded in the cash segment was US $ 161 million and US $ 23 million were registered in the MAE futures sector.