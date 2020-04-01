The updated range of refrigerators Samsung RB7000
April 1, 2020 | Techno
Company Samsung Electronics has presented new refrigerators RB7000. They are equipped with Twin Cooling Plus technology that maintains the freshness of food due to optimum humidity in the refrigerator. This technology maintains the products in the necessary conditions for them and protect their natural taste and aroma by preventing the mixing of odors. New items have a greater useful volume of up to 406 liters, depending on model, and special technology makes SpaceMax wall of the fridge is much narrower compared to other devices.