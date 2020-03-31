The US government refused to pay for the protection of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Donald trump said that the government will not allocate funds for their protection.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who had moved from Vancouver to Los Angeles, received a waiver from the US government over the allocation of funds for their protection.
In his Twitter account, Donald trump, commented on the relocation of the Dukes of Sussex and has stated that they will not receive any payment for protection.
“I’m a good friend and admirer of the British Queen. It was reported that Harry and Megan who moved out of London will reside permanently in Canada. Now they went from Canada to the U.S., but we won’t pay for their protection. They have to pay!” – wrote the head of the White house.
It is noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was not going to appeal to the US authorities with a similar request. Representatives of the spouses say that the Dukes of Sussex will be able to pay their costs.