The Usa’s GDP fall of 4.8% in the 1st quarter

| April 29, 2020 | Business | No Comments

Le PIB des États-Unis chute de 4,8% au 1er trimestre

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
This is the largest decrease since the fourth quarter of 2008, when the U.s. sank into financial crisis.

The GDP of the Usa fell by 4.8% in the first quarter year-on-year, as a result of the shutdown of the economic activity to stem the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate from the Commerce department released on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has thus put an end to a decade of growth. This is the largest decrease since the fourth quarter of 2008, when the U.s. sank into financial crisis.

The Commerce department noted that ” the overall economic effects of the pandemic COVID-19 can not be quantified in the estimate of GDP for the first quarter of 2020 “.

Other details will follow.

