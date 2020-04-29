The Usa’s GDP fall of 4.8% in the 1st quarter
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
This is the largest decrease since the fourth quarter of 2008, when the U.s. sank into financial crisis.
The GDP of the Usa fell by 4.8% in the first quarter year-on-year, as a result of the shutdown of the economic activity to stem the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate from the Commerce department released on Wednesday.
The coronavirus has thus put an end to a decade of growth. This is the largest decrease since the fourth quarter of 2008, when the U.s. sank into financial crisis.
The Commerce department noted that ” the overall economic effects of the pandemic COVID-19 can not be quantified in the estimate of GDP for the first quarter of 2020 “.
