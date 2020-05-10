The vaccination takes up to preventing a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases
Among a series of publications issued Friday, the committee of experts, which reports to the INSPQ, warns against a prolonged interruption of immunization services.
The vaccination takes up to preventing a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases
After you have first authorized the deferral of immunization activities to address the pandemic of COVID-19, the health authorities focus now on the recovery and the catch-up of missed visits to prevent a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, which would increase pressure on the health network.
In a first notice issued at the beginning of the crisis, the Committee on the’immunisation du Québec (CIQ) was found to be acceptable to suspend an appointment, if necessary, “until the epidemiological situation or the organizational context allows it”, but recommended to prioritize the maintenance of vaccination of infants at 2, 4 and 12 months.
According to the data of the national Institute of public health (INSPQ), this opinion has effectively responded to a significant decline in the number of doses administered for vaccine provided beyond the age of 18 months.
Before the déconfinement gradual, with the reopening of day care services and elementary schools as of Monday outside of Montreal, these recommendations have been adjusted. Among a series of publications issued Friday, the committee of experts, which reports to the INSPQ, warns against a prolonged interruption of immunization services.
They must now be maintained for children under the age of 2 years, said. And in the areas where these visits have been put on ice, a catch-up fast is to bet. The doses administered during this period are used to protect against diphtheria, polio, and measles, among others.
More flexibility is granted with respect to callbacks scheduled between 4 and 6 years, since the recommended age for these visits was already flexible. These vaccines may therefore be deferred in areas where the health facilities are still under great pressure, but these doses should be available “as soon as the context allows, and before the child reaches the age of 7 years”.
The scheduled vaccination in the 4th year of primary school and 3rd year of secondary school can also be pushed aside, deemed “not feasible” in the schools already disrupted by the pandemic. Experts at the CIQ are also claims that one or more doses of the vaccine provided at these ages, against hepatitis B and the human papilloma virus (HPV), for example, have already been administered to the young people involved.
For the vaccination of pregnant women, we recommend its retention “to the extent possible”, while taking care to avoid additional visits in the framework of the follow-up prenatal.
And for the adults in a more general way, regular visits may be deferred as needed, but not urgent, after an exposure to HIV, for example.
Quebecers living with a chronic disease or a compromised immune system will not be able to their hand, to obtain an appointment in function of the epidemiological context.