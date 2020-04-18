The values that drive the transportation planning
Jean-François Venne
April 18, 2020
Protests by the drawing of the new Turcot interchange in the district of Saint-Henri in Montreal (here in August), have finally been quite a few taken into account.
The attitude and values of those responsible for transportation planning have a huge effect on the design and implementation of mobility projects. However, progress remains to be done to give more importance to the criteria of an environmental, demographic or social.
Even in the 1960s and 1970s, transport planning was often reduced to the more technical aspects. Which roads can be built, so that the greatest number of cars can travel efficiently from point A to point B ? How to reduce the risk of traffic jam or accidents ?
The limits of this model became apparent in the mid-Twentieth century due to the little importance given to values other than technical. It was for example, fi inequities in transportation planning, such as the fact that poor areas were less well served. In response to this, there has emerged a demand for decision-making process more collaborative and open to social or environmental concerns. In other words, the planners were invited to become aware of the political aspects of their work.
Different attitudes
Kevin Manaugh, a researcher in the Department of geography and School of environment McGill University, has followed closely the emergence of new attitudes among transport planners. With his colleague Geoffrey A. Battista, then a phd candidate at McGill, he conducted a survey of 311 canadian planners and americans. “This has allowed us to identify four attitudes that coexist to varying degrees in the decision-making process, which generates even sometimes the tension “, he explains.
The first two are similar in that they are vertical and provide little room for public consultations. First, there is the attitude technique described above and the political attitude. The latter is imbued with political objectives, and the beliefs and ideologies of decision-makers. The agency staff transport planning have a tendency, in this model, to behave in a way bureaucratic, and to keep up with the demands of their superiors and public authorities.
“The other two attitudes, the collaborative approach and the activist approach differ from the first two in that they tend to reject decision-making processes are vertical in favor of approaches based on public consultations and the taking into account of the needs and choices despopulations,” says Manaugh. The profile activist goes further, claiming that frankly for the most disadvantaged groups, which often struggle to make their voices heard, whether from politicians or even during public consultations.
Dynamic processes
If the values emerging are slowly taking their place in the transportation planning processes, attitudes, technical and policy continue to prevail, according to Mr. Manaugh. You can see this clearly in the recent projects launched in Montreal, such as the REM or the new Turcot interchange. “They were decided and developed by the government in their vision of transport needs in the region,” said Mr. Manaugh. The Turcot interchange, for example, sparked protests in the district of Saint-Henri, finally quite not taken into account. “
Conversely, he sees in the project of pink worn by the mayor Valérie Plant an idea much more aligned with the planning model activist. “This project is based on the finding that areas more disadvantaged, such as Montreal-North or east-end Montreal are poorly served currently by the metro and have the right to improvement of their access to public transport,” says Manaugh.
The tension between these different styles of transportation planning could also be felt in the arrival on our roads to autonomous vehicles. Mr. Manaugh sees this innovation as a superb incarnation of the planning purely technical, focusing on problem-solving. We want to reduce the risk of accidents or improve traffic flow by removing an error factor important : the human. Then, we are going forward.
“However, little account is taken of the effect that will have on pedestrians or cyclists, says Mr. Manaugh. This perpetuates the old habit of developing a city as a function of the car, while one might consider other tracks and give more space and freedom for active transportation. “
According to him, there will always be a tension between different approaches in mobility planning. He wished, however, that the decision-makers arrive to take account of the needs and desires of the entire population.