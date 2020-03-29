The van Gogh Museum opened up online access to your collection
The van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has joined the list of galleries and museums that opened the doors to its collections online.
The van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has the largest collection of works by the artist in the world: 200 paintings, 500 drawings and 700 letters. A Dutch artist who was misunderstood and remained unknown to the greater part of his life, was able to turn the course of history painting, which he now recognized as one of the greatest masters.
Associated with the postimpressionist movement, its rich artistic heritage (consisting of more than 2,000 paintings and drawings) has had an equally significant influence on Fauvism and expressionism, foreshadowing some of the greatest trends in the history of painting. In the Amsterdam Museum you can see the greatest masterpieces of the artist, such as the famous “Sunflowers”, “the potato Eaters”, “Blooming almond branches” and even “the Sower”. This monumental online exhibition, consisting of thousands of works, mandatory viewing and reading.