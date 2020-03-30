The Veblen effect: why people pay dearly for what you can buy for less
The attitude for luxury products has never been simple. For some it’s a cherished dream, for others – a rare award that someone with a childhood in and out of brands, and the other with a contemptuous snort: for the label to pay, but no good there. And the latter is the truth: quality doesn’t always grow proportionally with price, because above a certain threshold can not jump. Nevertheless, handbags and perfume for thousands of dollars continue to be in demand. Who buys it and why?
A bit of Economics, psychology and common sense
The law of supply and demand States: the lower the price the higher the demand and therefore the lower offer. In practice: between two of the same detergents you would rather choose something that is cheaper. The statement “expensive” equals “better” (and “cheap” equals “bad”) does not always work, and even then, up to a certain threshold. In almost every segment, you find a balance, and when the quality is satisfied, and the price does not bite. It always necessary to connect common sense: the Foundation for 50 UAH with anti-aging, moisturizing and even a bunch of effects are unlikely to fulfill their promises the cost will not allow. So it can be a good Foundation. But the tools are much more expensive miraculous result can be expected and need: the price justifies. But what if the price tag jumps thousands?
In this case, the aid comes back to the economy and, in particular, the Veblen effect. This phenomenon breaks the law of supply and demand: when price increase demand for it grows. There must be the opposite! And people stubbornly buy more expensive things. The effect of Veblen attributes this behavior conspicuous consumption: buying more expensive counterparts, unaffordable for most ordinary consumers, increases the status. Buy not because of need but because we can. That is why the shelves shatters luxury perfumes. The price tag on perfume Givenchy (https://eva.ua/217-324/brnd-72946/parfjumerija-zhenskaja/) sometimes communal is the average for the month, however, fragrance is invariably in demand. Because people can afford it: someone easily, but someone years saving up for “one day to feel like king of the world”.
The many faces of luxury and why we need it
The desire to emphasize their status – a significant but not the only motivation to spend money on luxury things. Consider what this may mean an extremely expensive purchase.
- Deluxe how luxury. Video and a very natural Association. In the imagination of many a beautiful life is not possible without beautiful and certainly expensive things. Whatever stylish and comfortable skirt from the market – it will not feel like a “luxury”.
- Luxury as an achievement. The middle class rarely shell out that kind of stuff, because the money can be spent on travel or health. But in the case of any personal victories you want, or even need to congratulate yourself to something exceptional – for example, the same perfume Givenchy. And this day will be a celebration and will be remembered for a long time.
- Suite as self-assertion. The situation for those who have something to compare. The sum of our expenses represent our revenue, but because it is reasonable to assume that if I can’t get two thousand on perfume, then it’s a good living, therefore, achieved.
- Suite as a duty. And this happens! Not everyone can afford to sweat pants to go to the McDonald’s colleagues laughed at. In the highest circles, not everyone understands the romance of worn-out sneakers and old jeans.