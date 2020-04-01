The video showed a fun introduction to quarantine (video)
Photographer from new York, have invented a fun way to get acquainted with a neighbor during the quarantine. This reports the Metro.
So, 28-year-old Jeremy Cohen filmed from the window of the deserted new York streets when he saw a dancing girl on the roof of a neighboring house.
He sent her a flying drone with a note with an offer to meet and your phone number. 24-year-old tori texted him: “hi, this is the girl from the roof!”.
American first organized a date at a distance. He put a small table on the balcony of the apartment and asked to deliver the same on the roof of the tories. Couple of the video quickly found a common language.
Then Cohen asked a girl out on a real date. In order not to violate the precautions, he came to the meeting in a special inflatable balloon.