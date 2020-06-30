The virus out of control in the United States, health officials are calling for the citizenship
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the Institute of infectious diseases, lamented the “all-or-nothing” practiced by many Americans : to be completely confined, either “in the bars, without masks, without avoiding the crowds, without practicing the distancing physical”.
Share
June 30, 2020 15h41
Share
The virus out of control in the United States, health officials are calling for the citizenship
Ivan Crown
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Wear a mask, do not go out in crowded bars, protect others : senior health officials, americans have been preached to Tuesday, the Americans, in particular young people, for their recklessness since the déconfinement in may, a senior official warning that the number of new cases daily would more than double without a major change.
Four doctors at the head of the great organizations of american health testified Tuesday in front of the senators stunned to see the curve of the case back in more than half of the United States, while Europe has managed to take control of the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the Institute of infectious diseases, lamented the “all-or-nothing” practiced by many Americans : to be completely confined, either “in the bars, without masks, without avoiding the crowds, without practicing the distancing physical”.
“We all have a role to play in this,” he insisted, denouncing the young people who feel “invulnerable”. “A person who is infected may not have symptoms, but it can contaminate someone else,” he said, like a grandmother or a child suffering from leukemia.
“It is obvious that we do not have the control now,” insisted the doctor, a member of the crisis cell’s presidential on the coronavirus, and whose word is the more free.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we reach 100,000 per day if we do not reverse the trend,” he added, while this counter shows the order of 40 000 cases today — against peaks in the vicinity of 30 000 the worst of the spring.
The director of the Centres for prevention and disease control (CDC), Robert Redfield, has launched an appeal to “millennials” (born after 1980) and generation Z, the next. “I ask those who listen to the message”, he said.
Back-to-school
The mask is non-negotiable, they repeated. “Unfortunately, this simple practice that can save lives can be found in a policy debate, according to which, if one holds the Trump, it does not mask, but if it is against Trump, it is a,” said senator Lamar Alexander, a republican.
“This is why I proposed that the president wears a mask from time to time, even if it is not necessary for him most of the time. The president has a lot of admirers, they would follow his example”, he continued.
The contrast on Tuesday between the optimism provided these days by the vice-president of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the analysis of dark of the outbreak currently observed in the South and West of the country.
29 of the 55 u.s. States and territories today see the curve of new cases mount, said Robert Redfield.
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus increase in 12 States, he said.
More and more cities and States have decreed a pause in their process of reopening some of the closed bars and cinemas, other beaches, while wearing a mask in enclosed public areas has become mandatory in many locations.
The question of the beginning of classes, usually in the month of August in the United States, also arises.
Arizona, which has a very active focus of contagion, has shifted from early August to 17 August.
But the experience of distance education in recent months is universally seen as negative for children, particularly the disadvantaged, with risk of clear stall. Many are advocating a reentry in person for the new school year.
“I firmly believe that we must do everything possible to return our children to school,” said Anthony Fauci.
This will depend upon the state of the epidemic locally, he warned. By encouraging schools to be creative, for example, to expand the hours in the morning and in the evening, and to integrate part of virtual teaching.
The american Academy of pediatrics has taken a position last week for that priority be given “to the aim of returning pupils physically at school.”
The studies carried out on children, and the coronavirus are not definitive, but several indicated that children are less infected, fall less severely ill and may be even less contagious than adults.