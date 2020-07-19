The virus will eventually “disappear”, repeats Trump

| July 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le virus finira par «disparaître», répète Trump

Le virus finira par «disparaître», répète Trump

Donald Trump has defended his argument that the disease would eventually “disappear”, by saying it was opposed to the idea of imposing the wearing of the mask at the national level.

Share

July 19, 2020 18h09

Share

The virus will eventually “disappear”, repeats Trump

AFP

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — While the number of infections with the coronavirus rages in the United States, Donald Trump has defended his argument that the disease would eventually “disappear”, by saying it was opposed to the idea of imposing the wearing of the mask at the national level.

“I have reason in the end. You know, I said : “it’s going to disappear.” I will say it again,” said the us president in an interview with Fox News Sunday, which aired Sunday.

“It’s going to disappear, and I have reason,” he insisted.

More than 60 000 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in 24 hours, according to the counting on Saturday, from the Johns Hopkins University, to approximately 3.7 million the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the american president, “a lot of these cases [new ED.] are young people which will cure in a day”.

“They have a runny nose and it recognizes it as a test […]. Many of these cases should not even have to be the case”, he estimated, explaining the disparity in the figures with Europe, where the number of infections has dropped significantly, by the number of tests.

“They do not track not. They do not track no”, he launched.

As for the mortality rate, the president said that his country had “one of the lowest, perhaps the lowest in the world”, which is challenged by some experts.

Le virus finira par «disparaître», répète Trump

A testing clinic has been installed in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium, July 15, in Los Angeles.

AFP, Robyn Beck

Be willing to ask the port of the mask at the national level in an attempt to stem the pandemic, while several cities and States have made it mandatory in public places?

“No, I want people to have a certain freedom […] and I do not agree with the assertion that if everyone puts on a mask everything will disappear”, he answered.

The billionaire republican is very reluctant to wear a mask and only appeared once in public with this protection.

Before, “everybody said “do not mask”, suddenly everyone has to wear a mask, and as you know the masks cause problems also. That said, I believe the masks. I think that the masks, it is well,” he said.

The United States deplore up here 140 000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Its rival, the democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, has strongly taken to these new statements by Mr. Trump.

“When we speak of coronavirus, it is not necessary to believe a word of what he says”, said the former vice-president of Barack Obama, in a press release.

“Mr. president, your ignorance is not a virtue or a sign of your strength-it undermines our response to this unprecedented crisis, and costs their jobs and their lives to Us”, he added.

“It is high time for president Trump to listen to someone other than himself on how to fight the virus, because after six months of poor management of lethal, it is becoming even more uncontrollable”, he concluded.

+

TRUMP SWEEPS AGAIN A SURVEY VERY UNFAVORABLE

The republican president, Donald Trump has again swept of a reverse of sleeve a latest survey showing it in increasing difficulty in the face of his rival, democrat Joe Biden, in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News.

In this same interview, the candidate of the american right has refused to say that he would accept the results out of the ballot box, repeating his concern about possible fraud promoted according to him, the vote by correspondence.

“No, I need to track,” he said, repeating the position is very controversial that it had adopted before the election of 2016 he had won. “I’m not going to just say “yes”. I’m not going to just say “no”.

“First and foremost, I’m not losing, because it surveys bogus,” assured the billionaire, who was interviewed by journalist Chris Wallace on a poll showing Biden the beating of eight points, to 49 % against 41 %.

“Biden is unable to align two sentences to the following”, then attacked the american president who, asked whether he considered his opponent “senile”, is not, however, gone so far.

Le virus finira par «disparaître», répète Trump

Joe Biden

AP archive

“I don’t want to say this, I would say that it is not competent to be president. To be president, he must be strong of mind, strong, and many other things. It does not even have a sub-soil”, has criticized Mr. Trump.

He was referring to the fact that Joe Biden, 77 years, spends most of his time secluded in his residence in the State of Delaware, struggling to give impetus to media coverage of his campaign for the White House.

Mr. Trump has also refused to make any appropriation to a conclusion of the poll from Fox News showed that voters considered him to be less “competent” than Biden. He suggested that this matter be decided by an iq test imposed on the two candidates in their seventies.

“Let’s make a test. Do a test now. Let us ask ourselves, Joe and me, and pass a test”, launched the leader republican, which on November 3, will be opposed in the ballot box, former vice-chairman of Barack Obama.

Another poll released Sunday and conducted by the chain ABC and the newspaper Washington Post shows an advance of Joe Biden on Donald Trump even more clear in the intentions of vote, 55 % against 40 %.

Mr. Trump continues to pay dearly for its management considered to be of bad of the crisis of the COVID-19 in the United States, with an approval rate of its general policy falling to a low of 39 %, 57 % the réprouvant. AFP

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *