July 19, 2020 18h09
The virus will eventually “disappear”, repeats Trump
WASHINGTON — While the number of infections with the coronavirus rages in the United States, Donald Trump has defended his argument that the disease would eventually “disappear”, by saying it was opposed to the idea of imposing the wearing of the mask at the national level.
“I have reason in the end. You know, I said : “it’s going to disappear.” I will say it again,” said the us president in an interview with Fox News Sunday, which aired Sunday.
“It’s going to disappear, and I have reason,” he insisted.
More than 60 000 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in 24 hours, according to the counting on Saturday, from the Johns Hopkins University, to approximately 3.7 million the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
For the american president, “a lot of these cases [new ED.] are young people which will cure in a day”.
“They have a runny nose and it recognizes it as a test […]. Many of these cases should not even have to be the case”, he estimated, explaining the disparity in the figures with Europe, where the number of infections has dropped significantly, by the number of tests.
“They do not track not. They do not track no”, he launched.
As for the mortality rate, the president said that his country had “one of the lowest, perhaps the lowest in the world”, which is challenged by some experts.