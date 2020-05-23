The visit of The Round will be by reservation

| May 23, 2020 | News | No Comments

La visite de La Ronde se fera par réservation

La visite de La Ronde se fera par réservation

The Monster, Round

Share

22 may 2020 19: 12

Share

The visit of The Round will be by reservation

La visite de La Ronde se fera par réservation

La visite de La Ronde se fera par réservation

Louise Leduc

The Press

When the government of Québec will enable The Round to start its season, it will proceed with a new booking system “to ensure a good social distancing of visitors,” said Karina Thenevin, head of public Relations.

In other amusement park company Six Flags, in the United States, any person who will buy a ticket or a subscription will be required to book dates very precise.

The booking system is not yet in place. It will be when The Round will resume its activities.

More details on the website of The Press.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *