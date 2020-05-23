The visit of The Round will be by reservation
The Monster, Round
22 may 2020 19: 12
Louise Leduc
The Press
When the government of Québec will enable The Round to start its season, it will proceed with a new booking system “to ensure a good social distancing of visitors,” said Karina Thenevin, head of public Relations.
In other amusement park company Six Flags, in the United States, any person who will buy a ticket or a subscription will be required to book dates very precise.
The booking system is not yet in place. It will be when The Round will resume its activities.
