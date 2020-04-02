The volunteer movement of podvezica Andrey Pavlov: There are those who play the health workers using the confidence. Therefore, the driver must verify the identity of the companion
How volunteers help the Kiev medical workers to get from home to work and back, as well as where the driver to look for a doctor-companion, UNIAN was told by the volunteer movement of podvezica, founder of the information platform no-covid.org.ua Andrey Pavlov.
A little over a week ago, you created an info resource no-covid.org.ua platform for doctors and are willing to drive drivers. It all started with a personal story, isn’t it?
Being the weekend visiting his wife’s parents, learned from the news that from March 23 in Kiev public transport will be able to use certain categories of citizens. This will require a special permit. Mother-wife – children’s doctor-neurologist. The question arose, how to get Monday to work, because the passes yet. I could drive, but the problem back home was. Since this all started.
On reflection, I decided to try to help with carpooling not only mom, but my wife and other doctors. For three and a half hours made a simple website with a form submission from physicians, wrote a post about the initiative on Facebook, I was supported by friends. And when 23 Mar began to carry doctors, learned of the existence of other communities, where drivers are also looking for health professionals, companions. One of these initiatives are already closely cooperating.
What is the initiative?
App for communications of doctors and drivers cometa.in.ua, it made Andrew Prikhodchenko (creative Director Reprezent, – the UNIAN). Any driver can go to the app and find a companion. And also any health care provider, a pharmacist or a doctor from a private clinic – can leave the application. Still have a chat in viber “Get the medic to work”, which was created by the doctor of ambulance Yaroslav Kuresa. I then with him also kontaktirovat.
In this chat in viber now more than 17 thousand participants.
There is a complete chaos, but to find a travel companion can. On the website no-covid.org.ua I have collected links to these initiatives. Also already removed from the site of their own form for requests, not to create additional confusion (we had to add drivers-volunteers in another source). Later made in-app integration cometa.in.ua. All the drivers were in a single source, but could get there from different resources, and physicians can quickly leave the application.
That is, you are now fellow travellers also using the comet looking for?
Yes, if I need a passenger for now. Or look in the chat in viber.
You site still have a list of telegrams offering to find fellow travelers on the areas of the city. This is also something parallel?
Oh, and don’t even know who made them, to be honest. Me the information sent, and I’m trying to add to the site all useful. This increases the chances of physicians.
Let’s clarify the health care provider to find a volunteer driver. So you need to log into your online…
and use the search option of the driver.
This can be app, chat in viber. I would advise to write there, because the information is lost. Plus, the driver can go only in one source. In General, the more sources your application, the better. Another recommendation for doctors – write, where to go and where the number of seats and phone number. This is the main. Because often doctors write, without leaving the phone. Flux is large, the chances to go lower.
To the doctor after the change to find a travel companion, how far in advance you need to write to app, chat? Hardly ten minutes before.
Yes, it’s not a taxi. Per hour of the driver-passenger to find already difficult. It is better to write three hours, and even earlier. And always check. In parallel, health workers from public hospitals and maternity hospitals can fill in on the website of the platform the questionnaire on a regular route “Work-Home”. Are preparing to launch a service that would bring together a permanent group of doctors and drivers. In simple words: to keep the passengers from regulars.
Physicians base created and updated. Base drivers with regular routes is also updated. Now working on a technical solution, so that the driver can take the group checked doctors, not by deviating from his route. And to those drivers that the route is not important, try to establish a permanent medical group.
In fact, people have organized themselves, found each other. But few of them, and we want to expand. It is convenient. Indeed, while in the search for companions using the app and chat in viber driver “jumps” around Kiev, spending a lot of time on route planning.
When do you plan to run this solution?
Hopefully, before the end of this week will receive the first results. The most important thing is to fill the database of drivers and doctors. If possible, try to help, even before the launch of the technical solution. We have volunteer coordinators who will be able to manually pick a group of doctors for drivers.
What else you need to know the health care provider who wants to come with volunteers of podvezica?
You need to have a mask and identity. You can’t go hoarse, with a cough and runny nose, narara to the danger of the driver. In principle, this is enough.
There is also a category of drivers who put a priority on health care workers of public hospitals. I private physicians also were taken, only when I had free space and there were no orders from the state doctors. In this case, the employees of the clinic “Boris”, which I took, said conveying they were never organized. Doctors “ISIDA” in chat also confirmed the lack of organized distribution. I think that these clinics have the finances to organize transportation on their own. Why are they “scored” on employees – a mystery to me.
Basically, the doctors are asked to take them out of the house or ready to go on public transport?
Good, the driver and medic are trying to find the point of intersection that makes everyone comfortable. A week ago, when it was just beginning, the doctors were ready to go at least five miles to come pick them up. Now the situation is a little bit different. People even start disparaging. It got to the point that the doctor took home, and, as it were, to the country… Not very good. The drivers called and complained. Also, there are those who play the health workers, using human trust. Therefore, the driver must verify the identity of the companion.
What is the geography of travel? Only Kiev?
Kiev and satellite cities. Questionnaires from physicians can already see that go from Nizhyn, Rokytne, Yagotin… But registered in the platform drivers in this area no. The application also can already see the applications of doctors in other cities (Lviv, Dnipro) and applications from the drivers.
How many doctors brought up the volunteers of podvezica for the past week and a half?
My feeling is, about four hundred people a day are transported. But the number can vary from hundreds to thousands of people a day, because we can’t keep track of all trips. One driver can drive one time and pick the medic. Drivers who like to drive, and a fuel can from early morning until evening to give a lift passengers. They have a number of routes per day can reach up to twenty.
How many drivers volunteers are already connected?
I created a community on Facebook to help the drivers (the link is on the website platform). Add there only the drivers, rejecting the other requests to avoid spam. Now there are over a hundred people.
Are there any instructions for the drivers?
In the first place, not to neglect their health. The use of personal protective equipment, medical face mask is a must. The exterminator is a must. Gloves, goggles are welcome. The more people will take care of themselves, the less the risk of becoming the victim of virus.
Someone helps drivers volunteer with gasoline? Maybe try to contact a network of gas stations and negotiate a discount?
While most drivers refuel themselves. We topped it off probably five cars at the expense of funds collected. With the gas stations didn’t agree, since official support from them we need to issue a public organization. Now I’m a private person.
However, we were approached by several people who have large individual discounts on gasoline – the ability to buy, 20 hryvnia per liter. Left their contacts. In turn, we say to our drivers, they say, that a man can help to refuel at a discount. If you need, please contact us.
The drivers which you ran the check bring? As control?
Try to fill only those who actively participated in the conveying of physicians. See it on the photos I sent, and reported in our closed group in Facebook. With them we communicate on a confidential basis. Refueled at ten to twenty litres, I gave them the money at stake.
Volunteer drivers use stickers: “I’m a driver, I help doctors.” Also has a sticker: “I’m a medic”. Why do they need?
To the drivers and medics visually identified each other. Seeing the sticker, the doctors appealed to the driver who is aware of their problems and willing to help.
Drivers glue a sticker on the windshield. And how it is used doctors? Shoulder, bag glue?
Where to be seen. Some glue on the shoulders, some hang from the front of the jacket. Someone just holds, if you want to stop the ride. The sticker increases the chance that, even if the driver did not volunteer, but I’ve heard about the movement to pameginaju.
Why did you decide to simultaneously raise money for the purchase of personal protective equipment, antiseptics?
For everyone’s safety. Because so many of those so far neglected, at the risk of becoming infected itself and spread the virus further. I, as a driver, promote a culture of individual protection.
If the driver came for the doctor, who has no mask, he can share?
Of course, if the driver has the extra mask, can give the doctor. But generally, passengers without masks, we do not take. I would refuse to transfer providers without a mask, but at me such was not the case.
That is, in the first instance, you raise funds to purchase and distribute PPE for drivers?
In the first and last. For drivers only. We centralized purchasing, with other volunteers across the districts of the city. Each district is chosen by the person who claims to be. Obolon is me. Share everything that we have. All information can be found in the Facebook group (link also available on the website of the platform) where all the contacts, just need to get in touch with the right person.
Fund raising began with the fact that my friends and former colleagues have supported the initiative and sent a small amount. All the money that we get, we spend on PPE, at least for the mask on the man, antiseptics, gloves, film for car, for fuel. We have a report. Of course, money is quickly running out. The amounts actually funny.
Funny is what?
In all that time managed to collect 12 thousand hryvnia. Twice purchase, season five, and already there is no money.
Now what do you collect?
On the second batch of masks, because the first sold out very quickly. And we have to address the doctor of “ambulance” from the Headquarters of the public initiative (which they originally organized stickers “I’m a doctor”), they also have problems with masks and respirators with disinfectant. Please share if be superfluous.
The doctors say something about a free taxi service (Uber, Bolt), which should carry them in agreement with the Ministry of health? Know something about this?
Also interested in doctors who drive there with Uber… most of those who drove, there was no promotional code on the trip. As I understand it, the promotional codes are distributed to heads of clinics, and they continue to distribute at the clinic. Now, recently took a group of doctors from the pediatric clinic who have already sent the promo codes, but they are still not used. Say that technically difficult. Plus, probably, triggered the human factor, I fear that they will still have to pay.
The most incomprehensible for me, why is there no clear instructions for people how to use same promo codes. They, however, technically difficult – for the most part, we’re not talking about young people. I wrote to the Facebook page Uber and the Ministry of health and asked how to get and use the code. There was no answer.
Also, you probably heard OKKO sponsored 50 thousand trips to doctors. If even approximately to count up, it becomes clear that these trips are very few. 50 thousand – in all of Ukraine in the big cities. Given the route “home – work” and “work to home”, the total number of trips just divide by half to 25 thousand. Of course, this is not enough. None of our drivers with whom I spoke, have not brought a physician, who would be able to take this trip.
Irina Shevchenko