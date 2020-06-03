The volunteers already in a CHSLD penalized?
Photo: Marie-France Coallier Archives The Duty
Quebec “prompt” aids care that are already in the health network to “continue in office during the summer period and to make an application for admission to the training which will begin in the fall”.
The volunteers who work in the health care network since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19 have to be satisfied with a salary of 21,28 $ per hour, since Québec does not intend to allow them to follow the new accelerated training officer in a CHSLD.
Quebec “prompt” currently the aids care that are already in the health network to ” continue in office during the summer period and to make an application for admission to the training which will begin in the fall “.
The government, however, Legault did not intend for the moment to launch a second cohort of students in the accelerated training in the fall, said Wednesday the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge.
The students of the summer program will receive a scholarship $ 760 per week during their training, and then a salary and bonuses equivalent to $ 26 an hour. Their peers, who are already on the ground, affecting rather a compensation of up 21,28 per hour.
“For the moment, what is expected, it is a cohort. Eventually, it is possible that he had others, but I would tell you that in this moment, this is a cohort of 10 000, it is now, ” said the minister Roberge in the media scrum.
He didn’t want to tell if the volunteers already at work in NURSING homes would be penalized. The minister has also downplayed fears of an exodus of health care settings.
“I know that some fear that we empty our places of care [for the benefit of the school], but this is not the case, because at the start, there was a three-week intensive course, but then there’s easily a three-day work week in the centre [of care] “, he assured. “So, me, I think it is very well able to accommodate people who have no experience in health care, who are really interested “, he added.
The minister Roberge has once again confirmed that Quebec would not request any guarantee to students to ensure that they will actually work in the health care setting once their training is complete. It has, however, suggested that the willingness of students could be evaluated in an interview.
“It is certain that it is a criterion of selection for the interview. Is it that there might be even a more formal ? It is not excluded, I can say, at this time, it is not excluded “, he said.
Despite the failings of the platform JeContribue, despite the possibility that there might be duplicates in the bank of candidates set up by Quebec city, the minister expressed confidence that within two weeks, 10 000 candidates have been evaluated in the interview, to finally end up on the benches of school.
“I am confident that it will, on the 15th of June, 10,000 students in our centres, 10 000 students who are motivated and who meet the basic criteria “, he attested.