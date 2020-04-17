The volunteers face the door
Isabelle Wear,
Marco Bélair-Cirino,
Mylène Crête
in Quebec city
April 17, 2020
- Health
The team of François Legault is not able to fill partially the approximately 7000 vacancies in accommodation centres for long-term care (CHSLD) across Québec.
Centres, integrated health and social services (CISSS) have upheld the application of only 3000 out of 40 000 people who have offered their help to the nurses and clerks to beneficiaries in NURSING homes by means of the Web site Jecontribue !.
“We asked thousands of people to come help us when these people had the qualifications that we need in the region where it is needed. It is certain that a nurse in Montreal who is qualified, we will not do it on purpose to refuse it, ” said Mr. Legault, at a press conference Thursday.
The prime minister has however found it plausible ” that there have been some cases that have fallen between two chairs, between the ministry who has received the CV and then that was sent to institutions “. “But, I can tell you that it does not express to deny qualified people. We need it more than ever, ” he insisted.
Data
997 new people reported as positive to the COVID-19 have been recorded in Quebec on Thursday, bringing the total to 15 857 people.
Not less than 2087 doctors, specialists, and 320-330 general practitioners responded to the” call of duty ” launched by Mr. Legault on Wednesday. Even if he understands the conflict between the workers — old and new — a CHSLD who fights against the COVID-19, the head of government said Thursday afternoon, ” very satisfied “, “very touched” by the mobilization of the members of the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ). “It’s going to be many trials, errors, but we must that to our seniors,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Legault provides that between 60 and 100 employees of the canadian armed Forces, who have expertise in health, could be deployed in NURSING homes to support the professionals who are hard at work at the present time. “We have asked the federal government to send us all the people he could send us “, he said.
The situation in NURSING homes remains “difficult” or even “critical,” while she is “under control” in hospitals, said Mr. Legault Thursday.
To see the video
Call to students
At the end of the day, the government has also extended a formal invitation to all students to make their contribution.
In a first step, the managements of colleges, universities and commissions have been instructed to write to all young people following training courses in the field of health ” so that they come to bear on the network “, has announced in a press release.
A directive that occurs later when it was known that students were clamoring for for weeks to be allowed to serve. However, according to the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, this had not been done yet because of the rules surrounding their internship.
“We wanted that they don’t lose their year. It was an internship “, she said. This group includes thousands of medical students, future nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, social workers, medical technologists, etc
More now a question of inviting them to use the platform Jecontribue!. At the University of Montreal, for example, medical students have received Thursday afternoon an e-mail inviting them to contact directly the responsible of human resources in the centres, integrated health and social services (CISSS), which provided contact information.
By the numbers
143
The balance sheet of the people died of the coronavirus has greatly increased, going from 487 to 630 in 24 hours (+143). “These are not deaths, for the majority, who come out of the last 24 hours. There has been a change of method on the part of the public Health, in data entry “, explained François Legault.
Since Wednesday, a large number of citizens disappointed and agencies have questioned the effectiveness of the platform Jecontribue !. How is it that only 3000 of the 40,000 applications have been chosen ?
In addition to discussing issues of time and skills, the first minister has suggested that a large number of volunteers were not in an area where the needs were important.
From one region to the other, the use of the platform varies a lot. Thus, the CISSS de Laval has hired 45 % of the people who have given their curriculum vitae so that the CISSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal has not taken advantage of that 18 % of the resources that are available.
Asked about the criteria for hiring, the department of Health has indicated that they were defined locally by the CISSS, the role of the ministry is summarizing ” to transmit the applications received “.
At the time these lines were written, the number of doctors deployed in NURSING homes remained unknown. Or the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens (FMOQ) or the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) were able to make a situation report Thursday.
In the case of medical specialists, the hospitals that affect them at a ltc facility to which they are affiliated. At least two, the president of the FMSQ, Dr Diane Francœur, and another member of the board of directors of the federation have assisted the staff in a nursing home Thursday in the Montreal area. Others have also been deployed elsewhere in the province.
Deaths in NURSING homes exceed the projections
The devastation caused by the COVID-19 in homes for the elderly have exploded the number of deaths in Canada. While the public health Agency of Canada predicted last week that there would be between 500 and 700 people dead in the country as of Thursday, the balance sheet, the canadian was rather 1229 casualties (including 630 in Quebec and 460 in Ontario). Justin Trudeau has defended the projections of its experts. “The models do not announce what will happen, but we are preparing for various scenarios that could happen,” he countered, observing that ” our seniors have been harder hit than what you expected “. The director of public health has made the same observation. The number of deaths has exceeded its projections, but the number of cases, has remained faithful, noted Dr. Theresa Tam. It has revised its scenarios in the short-term upward : the public Health now expects to see between 1200 and 1620 death by Tuesday 21 April.
Marie Vastel
IN SUMMARY
Death of a doctor in the Montérégie region
The COVID-19 has a first victim among the physicians in the province. Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a specialist in community medicine for 44 years, died after having contracted the virus. His employer, the public health department of the Montérégie region, has confirmed the news without providing more details. Dr. Dao has not however been contaminated in an “environment of care”, said Dr. Horacio Arruda in news daily.
