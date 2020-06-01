The volunteers in the trials “Challenge” want to help the company
A hundred vaccines are currently in development around the world to combat the coronavirus, but only a dozen have so far been administered to a handful of humans.
May 30, 2020 12h21
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — there is nothing obvious to volunteer to receive a virus is potentially dangerous, in order to test the effectiveness of a vaccine possible.
This is however the risk that are apparently ready to run some 27 000 people from a hundred countries, in the aim of speeding up of few months the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus.
“All I can do to help, summed up Alexander Rodgers, a young man 27 years of age in the region of Sherbrooke who has registered on the site 1daysooner.org. Each day saved in order to have a vaccine is to save lives.”
Type tests “challenge” are normally organized towards the end of the development of a vaccine, in order to test the effectiveness. They could occur much sooner in the case of the coronaviruses, even if none is currently planned.
“This is what I find interesting, said Bernard Cooper, a Montrealer of 52 years. It accelerates through months and months (the development of a vaccine) and one has a situation that is much more controlled.”
Between altruism and selfishness
All volunteers with The canadian Press was able to talk are essentially the same discourse: they are affected, or even overwhelmed, by the current situation and are seeking strategies to help.
“Personally, individually, the virus does not worry me a lot, explained Dane Stewart, a young man of 27 years of the Notre-Dame-de-Grace. Statistically, the odds are in my favor. But as soon as I look at what impact the virus may have outside of my bubble immediately, or on the people of my community, it worries me a lot more.”
All the more that the confinement made necessary by the pandemic creates its own set of repercussions, sometimes serious, recalls Alexander Rodgers, who cites the example of a rise in situations of domestic violence or even children who, deprived of their classmates, see their socialization eroded.
“The COVID-19 dominates the media, but this is not the only problem currently and I think that to take the control of the COVID-19 as quickly as possible is important for the general well-being of all the world,” he said.
Mr. Cooper is reluctant to say if his motives are altruistic or selfish, because according to him, the demarcation between the two can sometimes be very thin.
“Between altruism and selfishness, for many things, I think that the line is never very clear, in the sense that if it bothers me especially to see the other unhappy, anxious, confined, their lives disrupted, it affects me, I am connected to others and to the society, he said.
“We do it because we want to move things forward for others, and it will relieve some of the concerns that we may have for others, for our loved ones. People want to participate, they want to be part of the solution, so the extent to which this is entirely altruistic, I know. For me the question does not really arise. Altruistic, egoistic, it is a little bit of both.”
Health risks
Remains that SARS-CoV-2 has nothing of a joke and that we must not take it lightly, especially if the fact be exposed in the context of a test of the ‘challenge’ should be used to test the effectiveness of a vaccine, evidence of which remain yet to be done.
Yes, a percentage still uncertain of people have no symptoms, but others, including young people in the prime of life and without health problems, pass a hair to let their skin, when the outcome is not even more dramatic.
And that’s not counting the doctors do not cease to discover new damage that the virus is likely to cause injury to the body.
“I think (the coronavirus) poses a risk different for different segments of the population, and I belong to a segment whose risk is lower,” said Mr Stewart.
Mr. Rodgers holds about similar, while acknowledging that young people like Mr. Stewart and him have experienced serious health problems after being infected.
But even Mr. Cooper, which, however, is twice their age, is not particularly worried.
“If one assesses it with moderation, and the risks are not enormous,” he said. I would not do it if I was 65 years old. That sure is 52 (years old) it may be a little more at risk than be 30 years old, but I think it is a risk to be very tolerable according to the information I have on the associated risks.”
The three volunteers are also comforted by the fact that, in the case where they would be invited to participate in a test of “challenge”, they would have access to the best care possible.
“Paradoxically, in this kind of test (clinical), the people are so closely followed and, from the beginning, if there are symptoms, you have access to health care before it becomes dangerous, was recalled by Mr. Cooper.
“I would not be worried if the worst things is to have the flu symptoms, disgusting, I would say to myself, ‘ok, I’ve searched, I hope it will help’. That is all.”
