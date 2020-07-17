The wage subsidy federal more flexible and extended until the end of the year
The minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, unveiled Friday afternoon, the new terms and conditions which would accompany the wage subsidy, which finance the wages of the employees to the employers that have experienced a decline in revenues.
Share
July 17, 2020 15: 16
Updated at 17h13
Share
The wage subsidy federal more flexible and extended until the end of the year
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government proposes to extend the wage Subsidy emergency of Canada (SSUC) and to make it more flexible in order to persuade more employers to have recourse to in time of a pandemic.
Several employers considered the criterion of declining income current 30% too strict and they demanded that the liberals make the wage incentive more accessible to businesses resume their activities in a context of economic recovery.
The government is changing the rules of the game by allowing all eligible employers who have experienced a reduction in income to be eligible for the SSUC.
Employers will, therefore, be entitled to a wage subsidy “basic” which will vary according to the level of decreased revenues, calculated according to a maximum remuneration of 1129 $ per week, and that will be gradually reduced in time.
Those who have been most affected by the pandemic will be entitled to a further grant at a maximum rate of 25% of compensation maximum noted previously.
For example, an employer who has lost more than 50% of its income could receive a maximum weekly$ 960 per employee for the period from 5 July to 1 August. This amount would be reduced to 508$ per employee for the period 25 October to 21 November.
However, there is a grace period until 29 August for the employers who would be better with the SSUC in force – which covers 75% of wages in the event of a decline in income of 30% or more.
The changes announced Friday by the minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, would extend until November 21, but the SSUC would be extended until December 19.
The program is at the heart of the economic recovery hoped for by the federal government, so that Canada emerges from the first wave of the pandemic.
The economic overview presented last week by the minister Morneau spent 82,3 billion $ to the salary grant for the year 2020-2021. The financial cost estimated total is now $ 83.6 billion $.
The most recent federal figures show that the wage subsidy has cost almost $ 20.4 billion $, and has helped approximately 262 000 companies up to now.
The federal government has confirmed its intention to recall the House of commons to adopt the changes to the SSUC announced on Friday, but also a unique payment of$ 600 for Canadians with a disability.
This new legislative measure will be presented for more than a month after the federal government had failed to get unanimous consent for his bill C-17 in the Commons.
The Employment minister, Carla Qualtrough, has justified these delays by saying that the government has taken the time to consult with the opposition parties and the groups targeted by this measure to ensure that the second time will be good.
Some 1.7 million Canadians who receive a tax credit for persons with disabilities or disability benefits may be entitled to this benefit unique and non-taxable. It would be automatically paid to eligible persons.
Number of cases
There has been more than 3.38 million tests were administered in Canada. Around 1% of them have detected the disease. We spend, on average, 40 000 tests per day.
Up to now, there have been 109 534 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8837 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 57 142 cases in Quebec, including 5647 deaths; 37 274 cases in Ontario, of which 2746 death; 9114 case in Alberta, including 165 deaths; 3170 case in British Columbia, including 189 deaths; 1067 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths;936 case in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 336 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 168 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.