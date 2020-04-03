The wall of Pellan could be kept in one piece
Caroline Termed architect inc.
The mural is inspired by the illuminated manuscripts of the High Middle Ages.
The city of Granby will come in contact with the Centre de conservation du Québec to make a decision about the mural of Alfred Pellan, adorning an ancient school of the city, which is under threat of being dismantled.
The director of the Société d’histoire de la Haute-Yamaska, Cecilia Capocchi, who was concerned about the fate of the mural, had contacted the director general of the City, Michel Pinault, earlier in the day for him to share his concerns about the proposed dismantling of fifty pieces and the storage of the wall, revealed in The Voice of the East this week.
This mural, designed in 1958 by Alfred Pellan, and performed by Claude Théberge, inspired by illuminated manuscripts of the High Middle Ages. Alfred Pellan is the initiator of the manifesto, Prism eyes, released only a few months before the refus globalin 1948. Prisms eyes claimed the free expression of all artistic forms, including the traditional art. The wall of Granby has been carried out to the walls of what was then the school of St. Patrick, for the irish catholic community of the city. A size of twelve feet six, it was performed on a panel of concrete, using ceramic tiles to a square inch.
“In recent years, the building has been used by the MRC de la Haute-Yamaska, said Mrs Capocchi. But this building is no longer suitable to the needs of the MRC. It is an old building. They decided to demolish it and rebuild it. “
In the preliminary plans of the new building, it plans to keep the mural in the entrance hall, ” she continued. “For technical reasons, it will not be reinstalled “, confirms Michel Pinault. In a first time, the city of Granby, who is the owner of the mural and the building, consulted with entrepreneur André Domon, who proposed to dismantle the wall in fifty pieces to proceed to its storage, until it finds a new vocation.
“I approached the Centre de conservation du Québec and asking for their advice,” says Mrs Capocchi. They have confirmed that it was a very delicate operation to dismantle a work of art It requires a know-how very sharp “.
On Thursday, Michel Pinault confirmed that all this thinking was still ” at a very preliminary stage “, since the plans of the new building have not yet been completed. “I asked my team to look at that side of the Centre of conservation “, he said. After talking with an engineer from the City, Mr. Pinault has also confirmed that it was not out of the question to remove the mural in one piece. “It is sure that this is part of the architectural and cultural heritage,” he says.
Mr. Pinault is also anticipated that this wall could eventually be redeveloped into another space. “It was a roman sarcophagus that was in a park and has been refurbished in the lobby of the library when it was renovated,” says-t it. “But of course, one does not build new buildings every year. “