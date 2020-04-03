The water levels in rivers and lakes under control, despite the rain
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
Heavy rains have fallen since Sunday, have not yet led to increases in concern.
The heavy rains that fell since Sunday morning in several areas of southern and western Quebec have not yet caused increases to worrying levels and flows in lakes and rivers.
Already, on Friday, the planning Commission of the regulation of the Ottawa river prevented that the levels and flow rates along the stretch between Gatineau and the Montréal region could increase rapidly due to higher temperatures and 25 to 40 millimetres expected over much of the basin. However, it added that the levels are expected to remain below the thresholds of flooding, the main reservoirs of the northern part of the basin, being ready to store water.
Monday, hydrometric data, preliminary of the Commission reveal and flow levels higher than normal on the river in the areas of the lake Deschênes, near Gatineau, and Pointe-Fortune, on the Gatineau river in Maniwaki.
For its part, the civil Security reports Monday that two locations of flooding minor : the lake Saint-Louis, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, and the river Rigaud, St. Eugene, in eastern Ontario.
In the regions of Gatineau and Montreal, Environment Canada does not foresee that the rain intermittent, on Monday.
The Chaudière river is under the supervision of Scott and Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region. In these two locations, the level approach the threshold of flooding is minor.
However, low rain is in the forecast by Environment Canada Beauce Monday, probably in the form of snow.
In other regions, the levels of the lakes and rivers were normal on Monday morning, even if the trend was on the rise in several places.