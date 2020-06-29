The Weeknd paid 500 000 $ to fight against the COVID-19 in Toronto
The Weeknd paid 500 000 $ to hospitals that are struggling against the COVID-19 in the eastern area of Toronto, where the singer grew up.
June 29, 2020 12: 30 pm
The canadian Press
The singer-songwriter and record producer, born Abel Tesfaye in Scarborough, has estimated that “it was important to give back to the community” that high”.
The donation comes from the proceeds of the sale of masks XO, scratched The Weeknd, and public donations, to which the singer added in an equal amount.
The Weeknd has launched its range of masks, fabric in April, at a price of $ 20 per unit, promising that all profits would go to the fight against the COVID-19.
The Foundation of the health network, Scarborough says that this gift will strengthen its own emergency funds used for the purchase of equipment, including ventilators, icu beds and monitors.
The Foundation supports patient care in three hospitals and eight satellite locations in Scarborough.