The Where you go when you’re sleep walking? 2020 cancelled
The Crossroads theatre wanted to take the course <em>Where you go when you’re sleep walking?</em> along the Saint-Charles river in September.
Share
June 26, 2020 9: 50 am
Share
The Where you go when you’re sleep walking? 2020 cancelled
Eric Moreault
The Sun
It is death in the soul as the Carrefour international theatre has abandoned his dream to present a version to the test of the COVID-19 of his famous golf ambulatory Where you go when you’re sleep walking? The decision was taken jointly with the City of Quebec when it became evident that the time would miss to receive the endorsement of the public Health in time.
It is the time of the cancellation of the edition 2020 of the Crossroads that his directorate had proposed a presentation of the course in September. The show, created in may 2019 has since been the subject of extensive analysis, aimed at integrating the measures of distance and physical to ensure the safety of artists and the public.
But the time has eventually miss because of the size of the segments presented to the outside along the Saint-Charles river, in the heart of the city.
“We have decided to make the mourning of this possibility, which we took to heart and release all those who have a need to know what will be done the coming weeks, explained Dominique Violette, the director general of the Carrefour, by way of a press release. Personally, I really dreamed of this recovery. This would have been the most wonderful way to express what we all feel : no technology can replace the joy of a true meeting between artists and citizens. “