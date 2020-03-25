The whims and Yashkin, bye! The KHL announced the end of the season

Season 2019/2020 completed. Early. The KHL said “stop”. League President Alexei Morozov made a statement on its official website. On the distribution of seats in the championship will be announced after a meeting of the Board of Directors.

Yesterday I confided that the clubs-the oligarchs insist on the continuation of the championship. Because of the victory in the Gagarin Cup they were promised a bonus space, which, by the way, in the future will not be counted under the strict salary cap. Moreover, on Wednesday, the Dynamo were going to resume training in Novogorsk near Moscow. This was bluntly stated by the head coach it is white-blue Vladimir Krikunov. Mentor-a veteran generally advocated for the continuation of the championship, not knowing how to persuade the Legionnaires, who on 30 April expiry of the contract, to stay and finish the season.

Steering “Siberia” Nikolay Zavorokhin hinted that the club will soon have to let go of their Finns home, and they return to Novosibirsk is unlikely. The same applies to Ufimtsev Odarka, of Hartikainen, Metsola, Manninen.

Now everyone can breathe easy. But sadly. Came certainty. The season is over after the first round of the playoffs. All clubs on an equal footing. We can say: the last goal of the season 2019/2020 scored the forward it is white-blue Dmitry Yashkin. Russian Czech, which became the decoration of the KHL, definitely will be back in the NHL.

Go to the “Minnesota” Moscow soldier Cyril Whims. The company will make him the best goalkeeper of the League of Ilya Sorokin. And not only. 14 CSKA over contracts. CSKA will have to build a new team.

You can specify for the ocean and weep, saying, there, in the NHL, the season going to finish the summer in full format, and our championship is “castrated”. For the first time in history.

Now about the distribution of “elephants”. The Cup, of course, nobody will be awarded. He will stay at CSKA. Will announce whether the champion of Russia winner of the regular season? The big question. In 2015 already announced, but it was spelled out in the regulations.

Personally, I will be glad for Alexei Kudashov. Now the head coach of SKA and Russian national team will remain at the helm of the club and the main team of the country. Because his contract will soon come to an end. And because he avoided the failures of failures, the signing of new agreements – a question purely technical.

However, I really wanted to see in a serious Cup youth battle of Petersburg three Podkolzin – frost – Marchenko. Alas, it didn’t happen. For a good reason.

Now hardly break out a personnel revolution in “Salavat ulaeva”, which predicted almost from the start of the season. The management of the Ufa club and its head coach Nikolay Zalygin – on horseback. Removed from the mileage of last year’s finalists play-off of “vanguard” and thus earned carte Blanche from the top leadership of the Republic.

Now comes the offseason. The time of the transfer activity . Many clubs have lost their coaches – “the Motorist”, “locomotive”, “Tractor”… not Yet extended his contract with “Spartak” Oleg Znarok, but the club say that this issue has been resolved.